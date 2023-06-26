The president of the United States, Joe Biden, remarked this Monday that neither the West nor NATO were involved in the attempted uprising. of the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, against the Russian military and political leadership.

In his first public words on the matter, Biden explained in a White House speech that he was following the events “hour by hour” with his national security team and that He spoke to “key” allies over Zoom to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin would not blame them for what happened.

“I brought our key allies together on a Zoom call,” Biden told reporters. “We agreed that we had to make sure that we didn’t give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin any excuse… to blame it on the West and to blame it on Nato,” he said, adding that it is “too soon” to draw conclusions about what happened.

Biden’s statements come after it became known that Russia investigates whether Western intelligence services were involved in the rebellion from the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told RT television that Russia has “structures for this purpose and I assure you that they are already engaged in that.”

The head of Russian diplomacy added in this regard that the US intelligence services expected the mutiny to be successful. “I saw how they reported the events in Russia. In particular CNN, if I remember correctly, reported that US intelligence knew several days in advance of the mutiny preparations, but decided not to tell anyone, apparently in the hope for the rebellion to succeed,” he said.

Lavrov claimed that the United States wanted Wagner’s mutiny to succeed. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP

However, he commented that this Sunday the United States ambassador, Lynne Tracy“transmitted signals” to the Russian representatives “which were first and foremost, that the United States is not involved in this (the rebellion), that he was confident that nuclear weapons would be fine and that American diplomats would not be affected.”

In addition, he pointed out that the US ambassador “underlined in a special way that the United States starts from the fact that everything that happened is an internal matter of Russia.”

Lavrov recalled that the United States always reacts in very different ways to rebellion attempts in third countries, depending on who is in power and who is trying to stage a coup.

On the contrary, he indicated, as a result of the events of June 24, many diplomats called the Russian Foreign Ministry “with messages of solidarity, support and security that the situation will be kept under control, that it will return to the constitutional channel.”

AFP and EFE