He US President Joe Bidendedicated itself this Saturday, June 29, to a fundraising marathon with the aim of reassure Democratic donors, concerned about his performance in the debate against his rival for the November elections, Republican Donald Trump.

According to the criteria of

One of the events was held in an open-air tent in front of a luxurious mansion in the Hamptons, known for being the place where wealthy New York families spend the summer.

In front of 200 attendees, Biden acknowledged that he “didn’t have a great night” during Thursday’s debate, when he spoke with a voice hoarse from the flu and had difficulty finishing some sentences.

“I understand the concern about the debate, I understand it,” he admitted, but urged those present to compare it with the alternative, Trump, who during the debate lied about the 2021 assault on the Capitol, in which his supporters broke into the parliamentary headquarters. to prevent the ratification of Biden’s victory in 2020.

“Trump will destroy democracy. I will defend it,” he emphasized.

Joe Biden, president of the United States. Photo:Mandel NGAN/AFP Share

“I promise you that we will win this election,” he declared at the end of his speech.in an attempt to dispel doubts about his ability to spend another four years in the White House due to his age, 81, which makes him the oldest president in the country’s history.

The Democratic leader was accompanied by the first lady, Jill Biden, who has not separated from her husband since the debate. Speaking to donors, Jill reaffirmed her confidence in her husband: “Joe is not just the right person for the job, he is the only one for the job.”

The Bidens have three fundraising events scheduled in New York state this Saturday, two of them closed to the press. The event, to which media access was allowed, took place at a beachfront residence owned by investor Barry Rosenstein and his wife, Lizanne.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden. Photo:Mandel NGAN / AFP Share

In addition to the Rosensteins, the exclusive event was also organized by two acting couples: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, as well as Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. The cost of entry ranged from $3,300 to $250,000.

Most of the attendees were staunch Democrats, who often express affection for the president. However, on the way to the mansion, the presidential motorcade was met by protesters carrying signs such as: “Stand down for America” ​​and “We love you, but it’s time to leave.”

By contrast, Others showed their support by waving signs with Biden’s name on them, including a handmade one that read: “You can do it, Joe. When you fall, you get up.”

The power of donors

In the United States, donors play a crucial role, as presidential campaigns typically invest millions of dollars in television ads and staff deployed across the country, especially in key states.

Given its weight, Democratic donors, along with Biden, are the only ones who could end his candidacy if they decided to withdraw their financial support, something that has not happened so far.

In the face of growing speculation about a possible loss of support, Biden’s team has sought to demonstrate that it maintains solid financial support. According to data provided this Saturday, the campaign raised $27 million from Thursday when the debate was held until Friday night.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

The president’s advisers have also sought to calm some donors. The day after the debate, prominent members of the campaign, such as director Julie Chávez Rodríguez, spoke with several of them in a previously scheduled meeting.

According to the portal Politicalwho spoke to several contributors, the meeting failed to reassure all participants. According to The New York TimesSome of the most nervous donors are in Silicon Valley, including investor Ron Conway, who believe the debate could be catastrophic for Democrats.

However, sources close to the campaign assured EFE that Biden’s team remains optimistic and trusts in the support of the party, donors and voters.

After the debate, The campaign highlighted polling data from its meetings with voter groups that showed support among independents had not waned.As an example, they cited a study by Univision with undecided Latinos where the majority expressed their intention to support the current president.

EFE