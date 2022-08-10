Wednesday, August 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Joe Biden renews aid to Colombia to fight drug trafficking

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in World
0


close

Joe Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The president of the United States issued the order on Tuesday.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, issued an order on Tuesday that urges the Departments of State and Defense to continue providing assistance to the Government of Colombia in the fight against drug trafficking.

In a memo, Biden indicated that the interdiction of aircraft reasonably suspected of carrying out drug trafficking operations in Colombian airspace is “necessary” because of the extraordinary threat that illegal drug trafficking poses to Colombia’s national security. .

See also  Ukrainians train for combat in Chernobyl ghost town

Biden also noted that Colombia has the appropriate procedures in place to protect itself from the loss of innocent life in the air and on the ground in connection with these interdiction operations. These procedures include effective means of identifying and alerting an aircraft before force is used against it.

The growth trend of coca crops in Colombia stopped in 2018, but the number of hectares planted remains at record highs despite going from 171,000 in 2017 to 154,000 in 2019, according to reports from the UN Office against Drug and Crime (UNODC).

In 2014, a ruling by the Colombian Constitutional Court ordered the suspension of aerial spraying after the World Health Organization (WHO) included glyphosate among the herbicides that can cause cancer in humans.

In mid-2015, during the government of Juan Manuel Santos, the National Narcotics Council (CNE) complied with the ruling of the high court, which two years later issued a new ruling establishing that it would be possible to resume aerial spraying if a scientific investigation , “objectively and conclusively, demonstrates the absence of harm to health and the environment.”

See also  Christian Eriksen: impressive applause from Brentford fans, video

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to be always informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Joe #Biden #renews #aid #Colombia #fight #drug #trafficking

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

New night of terror in Ukraine with 13 civilians killed in a Russian bombing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.