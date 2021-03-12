US President Joe Biden used his first primetime address Thursday to announce the removal of age restrictions for getting vaccinated against coronavirus starting May 1.

Biden introduced measures to speed up vaccinations and ‘begin to mark our independence from this virus’‘for the 4th of July. He offered Americans new hope and again asked for their help.

From the East Room of the White House, Biden announced that eligibility requirements will be suspended, 4,000 additional troops will be deployed to collaborate with inoculation tasks and allow more people, such as veterinarians, dentists, and medical students, to administer vaccines.

President Joe Biden, accompanied by his vice, Kamala Harris, signs the rescue plan for the coronavirus. Photo DPA

He also ordered more doses to be shipped to about 950 community health centers and about 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to home.

Its goal is to allow Americans to come together, at least in small groups, to celebrate the July 4th and “may this Independence Day be truly special.”

These measures were communicated while in the United States one year after the arrival of a pandemic that caused more than 530,000 deaths and it altered the lives of countless people.

“Although it was different for everyone, we all lost something, ” Biden said, describing the past year as a” collective suffering, a collective sacrifice. “

Hours earlier on Thursday, the president enacted a support package for 1.9 trillion dollars which, he said, will help for the United States to defeat the coronavirus and for the economy to recover. Some Americans may start receiving checks this weekend.

“This landmark law is about rebuilding the backbone of this country, ‘Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

The highlight for many Americans is the clauses they provide up to $ 1,400 in direct payments to the majority of people, and the extension of the provision of emergency unemployment benefits of 300 dollars weekly until early September.

The arrival of the president of the United States to the East Room of the White House, in Washington. AFP photo

The bill also includes the expansion of tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave, as well as funds for tenants, food programs and the payment of utility bills for the population.

Biden said that as supplies of the vaccine continue to increase, he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.

The United States awaits the delivery of sufficient doses for those 255 million adults later that month, but the process of applying those doses will take time.

Biden noted that his government launch a website that will help people find dosages, saying that this will avoid frustrations so that they “no longer have to spend day and night looking for a date.”

Although he offered optimism, the president made it clear that the July 4 deadline was only for small meetings, and the cooperation of Americans is required to continue with the use of masks, maintain social distance and adhere to the guidelines. federal governments to slow the spread of the virus in the short term.

Joe Biden during his primetime address to announce the removal of requirements for adults to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the United States. Photo Bloomberg

“This is not the time to not follow the rules, ” he said, warning that there is still the possibility of a setback right at a time when the country is on the verge of defeating the virus.

“I need you, the American people.”he added. “I need them. I need every American to do their part.”

The House of Representatives gave final legislative approval to the aid package with a vote of 220 in favor and 211 against on Wednesday, seven weeks after Biden took office and four days after the Senate gave the go-ahead to measure.

Republican lawmakers in both houses unanimously opposed the proposal, saying it was excessive, laden with liberal policies and did not take into account signs that crises are abating.

Source: AP