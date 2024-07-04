The Democratic governors of New York, Minnesota and Maryland said Wednesday night that they pledged their full support to US President Joe Biden, as the president faces a growing wave of voices within and outside his own party calling for him to withdraw from the election campaign.

“The president has supported us (…) and the governors support him, “We’re working together to make that very clear. The path to victory in November is priority number one,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters after a meeting with the president.

More than twenty Democratic governors met in person and virtually with the president at the White House to calm nerves emerged within that political force after its weak performance in the first presidential debate.

Governors Kathy Hochul of New York, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Wes Moore of Maryland speak to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Among those who attended in person were two of the favorites to replace Biden: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The meeting was not initiated by the White House, but rather arose from a call to discuss the debate organized on Monday by the governor of Minnesota.Tim Walz, who also chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

Biden told governors he underwent a medical checkup

According to local media reports, The president told the more than 20 Democratic governors he met with privately on Wednesday night that he underwent a medical checkup after the debate. last week with Donald Trump and that he is fine.

Nobody is taking me out, I will not leave. I am in this race until the end

ABCNews and the newspaper Politico, citing sources familiar with what happened at that meeting, reported this Thursday on the conversation that Biden had with the governors in which There was talk about the physical condition and health of the Democratic president.

Biden’s comment at the meeting, according to a person close to the president, was in reference to a brief checkup conducted by a White House doctor. in the days following the debate, due to persistent cold symptoms, Politico reports.

The examination, added the person who asked not to be identified, was brief and did not include any significant tests.

“Nobody is taking me out, I’m not going away. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win,” veteran Democrat Biden said, according to the specialized media Politico.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

And it is that A week after the debate, the American president has not managed to erase the strong impression left by those 90 minutes during which he stammered while speaking, His gaze was lost at times and he even lost the thread of what he was saying.

Today we saw the guy we all thought could beat Donald Trump finally beat him.

But after the meeting, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said Biden will clearly emerge victorious in the November election, while Walz said Biden remains the same strongman who defeated his opponent, former Republican President Donald Trump (2017–2021), in the past.

“Today we saw the guy we all believed could beat Donald Trump, and he finally beat him,” Walz said.

For its part, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the conversation had left her “fully confident” in the president’s ability to continue his candidacy He added that during the conversation they also discussed how the president will address the main concerns of Americans.

“I’m here to tell you that President Joe Biden is here to win,” Hochul said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, considered a rising star in the party, wrote on X after the meeting: “Joe Biden is our candidate. He is there to win and I support him.”

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

Other influential figures in the Democratic Party, such as former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), have also expressed support for the president, but there are mixed opinions within the party.

Influential African-American South Carolina lawmaker Jim Clyburn, one of Biden’s closest allies, said Wednesday that if Biden drops out, he would back a “mini-primary” in the run-up to the Democratic National Convention scheduled for next month in Chicago.

In addition, fears of a possible electoral failure for the Democrats have spread to party donors, who have publicly expressed their concern.

On Wednesday, Netflix co-founder and one of the largest donors to the US Democratic Party, Reed Hastings, called for the president to step down as a candidate to “allow a strong Democratic leader to defeat Trump.”

I was wrong. I made a mistake. It’s 90 minutes on stage

According to a survey published Wednesday by The New York Times, 74% of voters surveyed say they are concerned about the age of the Democratic leader. That poll gives the former Republican president 49% of voting intention versus 43% for Biden. In another published by CBS, the Republican gets 50% and the Democrat 48%.

The president, for now, admitted that he had a poor performance in the debate and was direct in a radio interview recorded Wednesday with Civic Media of Wisconsin. “I was wrong. I made a mistake. It’s 90 minutes on stage. Look what I’ve done in three and a half years,” he said.

To raise his image, Biden will campaign in the coming days in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two “swing states” in the north of the country, That is, where the vote varies depending on the candidate and other factors and not so much on the party, which makes them essential to winning an election.