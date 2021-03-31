The president of USA, Joe Biden, proposed on Wednesday a plan to 2 trillion dollars to renovate the country’s infrastructure, create “millions of jobs” and cut carbon emissions, with the aim of modernizing the US economy and winning the pulse of China.

Biden announced an ambitious plan valued at $ 2.25 trillion that you will need the approval of the Congress to get ahead, and that it would be financed with a tax increase to corporations for 15 years.

“I’m sure if we act now, 50 years from now people will look back and say: This is the moment America won the (pulse for) future,” Biden said during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ).

Less than a month after signing a $ 1.9 trillion bailout from the effects of the pandemic, Biden asked to make another large investment in the country’s economy, this time to solve more structural problems That, in his opinion, weighs down the potential of the United States against powers such as China.

“This is the largest investment in jobs in the United States since World War II,” stressed the Democratic president.

“It will create millions of well-paying jobs that will grow the economy, make us more competitive around the world, advance our national security interests and set us on a path to winning the global competition with China in the coming years,” he added.

The proposal, detailed a few hours before by the White House, unleashed critics both from the Republican opposition, who considers it too broad and does not agree with the mechanisms to finance it, and from some progressives, who believe that it does not go far enough.

However, Biden predicted that he will succeed in carrying it out, despite the fact that the narrow majority of his party in the Senate forces them to have Republican support or to resort to exceptional legislative mechanisms.

Biden’s plan proposes renovating routes and highways, as well as ports and airports, among other points. Photo: REUTERS

How is the Plan

The so-called American Jobs Plan is the initial pillar of the economic agenda of Biden in his first 100 days in office, and President plans to present another package in April which would cover issues such as paid leave or universal access to low-cost kindergartens.

In this first proposal, about half of the funds would be dedicated to renovating traditional infrastructures, a goal that both US parties claim to share but have never agreed on how to finance.

Some 620,000 million dollars would be dedicated to renovating 32,000 kilometers of roads and highways, rebuilding ten strategic bridges and repairing another 10,000 of smaller size.

With those funds too ports and airports will be modernized, Federal investment in public transportation systems will double and a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers will be built by 2030.

A second block, to which 650,000 million would be allocated, seeks to invest in broadband access especially for rural communities, drinking water, electricity grid and public housing; in addition to replacing all lead pipes in the country and reducing exposure to that metal in 400,000 schools and educational centers.

The government would invest another 580,000 million in research and development, production and training; while the remaining 400,000 million would have the objective of hiring workers to care for the elderly or with disabilities.

The White House argues that such care is also part of the economic infrastructure of the country, but some Republicans believe that it is taking advantage to strain other progressive priorities, and it is likely that part of the debate in Congress will focus on that point.

A crane works on a project to renovate drinking water pipes in Kansas City, USA. Joe Biden is targeting big infrastructure works to create jobs. Photo: AP

Taxes and controversy

The discussion will also largely revolve around how to finance the plan: Biden wants to do it by raising the corporate tax to 28%, compared to the 21% that has been in effect since 2017, when his predecessor, Donald Trump, approved a tax reform.

The president recalled that his proposal would leave the tax paid by corporations “at a lower level than the one it has had between World War II and 2017,” since before Trump approved his reform, that rate was 35%.

The White House also plans force large companies in the country to pay some taxes, by imposing a minimum rate of 15% on their income and taxing some of their assets abroad.

“Amazon and other companies don’t pay a single penny in federal income tax. That’s just wrong. And I’m going to put an end to it,” Biden promised.

That suggestion aroused opposition from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who in a statement accused the president of “using infrastructure as a ‘Trojan horse’ to drive the biggest tax increases in a generation.”

Former President Donald Trump has harshly criticized the billionaire project presented by his successor. Photo: REUTERS

Some experts have also expressed doubts about the White House calculations, which states that the plan’s investments will last eight years, but it will take almost twice as long – 15 years – to collect through taxes the funds necessary to finance it.

Biden responded to the criticism by inviting both Republicans and more progressive Democrats to come up with alternative proposals.

“I am open to other ideas, as long as they do not involve raising taxes on anyone who charges less than $ 400,000 a year (…). But we have to approve this, we cannot afford to wait,” he stressed.

Harsh criticism of Donald Trump

In an aggressive statement, the former Republican president accused his successor of proposing a strategy of “total economic capitulation.”

Denouncing a “monstrosity”, he estimated that the increase in the corporate tax would be “a great gift” for China.

“Joe Biden’s cruel attack on the American dream must never become law … Our economy will be destroyed!” Trump concluded.

The United States Chamber of Commerce, which had so far approved many of Biden’s decisions, from the return to the Paris Climate Agreement to the bailout plan for the economy, also expressed its clear disagreement with the initiative presented this Wednesday.

While he approves of the desire to make infrastructure a priority, he believes the Democratic president is “dangerously” wrong in the way he finances his program.

“We are fiercely opposed to the proposed tax increases, which will slow the economic recovery and make the United States less competitive on the international stage, exactly the opposite of the objectives of this plan,” he said.

Source: EFE and AFP

CB