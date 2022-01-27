Washington.- President Joe Biden met this Wednesday with the CEOs of some of the most important companies in the country to promote his program of social spending and against climate change known as “Build Back Better” (“Rebuild better”) .

Biden said the plan, along with his infrastructure law, represents “the largest investment in the manufacturing sector in the history of the United States,” which will ensure that the country has “the most dynamic and productive economy in the world.”

Although the “Build Back Better” (BBB) ​​plan has been approved by the House of Representatives, Biden’s proposal has been stalled in the Senate, so the president is multiplying efforts to guarantee its approval.

Read more: They were missing! 8-year-old girl and her parents are found DEAD inside the car

Among those attending the meeting, held at the White House, were Mary Barra (General Motors), Jim Farley (Ford), Brad Smith (Microsoft), Barbara Humpton (Siemens), Enrique Lores (HP) and Marc Benioff (Salesforce ), among others.

Biden declared at the beginning of the meeting that the support of these companies for the BBB program “is important” while defending his economic plan that has allowed, according to the US president, “the greatest growth in employment” in history as well as the strongest economic growth in the last 40 years.

The US president specifically referred to Barra and Farley for the decision of the companies they direct to transform their assembly plants for the production of electric vehicles.

Biden highlighted that GM announced on Tuesday the investment in the United States of 7,000 million dollars, which will create 4,000 jobs, to increase the production of electric vehicles and that last year Ford presented the electric truck F-150 Lightning, part of an investment of the company’s 11,000 million dollars in the electrification of its products.

The president also noted that last week Intel announced $20 billion to build a semiconductor plant in Ohio, adding to another $80 billion in investments committed last year to produce chips in the United States.

Read more: Mexican convicted of jumping from a plane about to take off in Los Angeles

Biden finished by noting that his BBB plan is considered by many to be “just social spending” but that he considers it “a plan to lower prices for families and for people to work.”