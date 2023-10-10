October 10, 2023, 02:03 P.M. The president of United States,Joe Biden

promised this Tuesday that his country will give Israel everything it needs to defend itself in response to the attack carried out on Saturday by Hamas and which has caused an escalation of violence with hundreds of fatalities on both sides.“We must be absolutely clear: we stand with Israel”

The president said in a speech from the White House. “We will ensure that Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens and defend itself, to respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse.

Hamas does not defend the right of the Palestinian people to dignity and self-determination. His stated goal in relation to the State of Israel is to kill the Jewish people. They use Palestinian civilians as human shields,” Biden said in particularly harsh statements. Biden also confirmed thatAmericans are among the large number of hostages taken by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel

and said that the latest number of dead fellow citizens was 14.

The US president declared at the White House that there are “at least 14 US citizens dead” and that “we now know that US citizens are among those held by Hamas.”

(Developing).

