United States.- The anger of the American ogre towards its Saudi ally is proportional to the slap in the face that the Gulf country provided to President Joe Biden.

But the president’s room for maneuver, who claims to want “review” the relationship with your partneras strategic as it is tense, seems limited, at least in the short term, according to experts.

Washington can hardly risk carrying out a maneuver that would be perceived as favorable to the powerful iranian rivalgiven that “the administration Biden Like its predecessors, it seems clouded by a kind of Iranian paranoia,” notes Bruce Riedel of the Brookings Institute in Washington.

“Myopic”, “disappointing”, “manipulation”… With these rare terms in diplomatic matters, US officials raised their voices like few times to accuse Riyadh of having influenced with all its weight within the OPEC+ to achieve a reduction in oil production in full energy crisis.

And of having at the same time provided an unexpected “support” to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Biden He later warned that this decision of the OPEC+ would have “consequences”, while his closest advisers spoke of a “re-evaluation” of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia in the longer term.

While Democratic parliamentarians in Congress called for a freeze on massive arms sales to Saudi Arabiaamong the main beneficiaries of the US military aid in the world.

And even in the Republican opposition, which quickly denounced the “fiasco” of the Biden administration and was more moderate, there were voices that said they were ready to support possible measures against OPEC+.

vital interests

But beyond their fury, the american officials they admit, in private, that their country will not do anything that goes against their “security interests in the region”.

The challenges in the Middle East, and in particular the Iranian issue, are such that an American withdrawal is not in sight. In addition to the fact that more than 70,000 of its citizens live in Saudi Arabia.

Not to mention that in the short term, the US president is handcuffed by the legislative elections to be held on November 8, decisive for his future.

“What’s practical when you say you’re going to ‘re-evaluate’ your policy is that it allows you to do something without having to act immediately,” Lucas Russell, a Middle East expert at Michigan State University, told AFP.

However, “when The congress re-session in November, measures could be applied,” he adds, citing for example a reduction in the delivery of weapons or ammunition that could “annoy the Saudis who will have difficulties to obtain supplies elsewhere”.

Meanwhile, many critics of the US president took advantage of the moment to denounce his visit to the kingdom in July, made despite his reluctance, according to US media reports.

Marriage of convenience

The American president traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, after swearing to make the kingdom a “pariah” during the campaign, following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On the defensive, american diplomacy he tried to justify the trip by rejecting any “mistake,” according to the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, who assured that the purpose of the visit was “a multiplicity of common interests,” beyond oil.

Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinkenhighlighted that the US president is striving to “recalibrate” the relationship with Riyadh “for two years now”, with human rights in his sights, or the distance that Washington took with the saudis about the conflict in Yemen.

“This process will continue with only one goal in mind, that the relationship between United States and Saudi Arabia advance our interests more effectively,” he added.

The association between United States and Saudi Arabia -based on an exchange of oil against security-, sealed after the end of the Second World War, was never an alliance of heart but rather of convenience.

“USA it still needs the Saudis, as hateful as it may seem,” Stephen Cook, of the Council on Foreign Relations, tells AFP, defending a “realistic rapprochement” with Riyadh.

But regardless of that, the North American country “must have a true energy policy. If we had had one for the last 40 years, we wouldn’t be in it,” adds the expert.

We recommend you read:

While USA does not have the ability to really weigh on oil prices and depends on the saudis to do so, reassessment of their relationship could be minimal, says Annelle Sheline of the Quincy Institute.