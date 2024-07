– Episode of the 15 Minutes podcast talks about Joe Biden’s gaffes and the increase in speculation surrounding a possible change in the Democratic candidacy

US President Joe Biden has been trying to demonstrate that he is in good shape to continue in the race for the White House.

Last week, he participated in a long press conference and several events, such as the one that brought together representatives of NATO, the North Atlantic military alliance.

It turns out that, if the idea was to show that everything is fine, it doesn’t seem like that was the impression that was left.

With that, pressure continues for Biden to resign from his candidacy. Pressure comes from politics and also from donors to the Democratic campaign. Could Kamala Harris already be “warming up”?

This episode of podcast 15 Minutes talks about Joe Biden’s gaffes and the increasing pressure for a possible change in the Democratic candidacy. The guest to analyze the subject is Jones Rossi, World editor at Gazeta do Povo.

