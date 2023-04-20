President Joe Biden appointed a very high-level delegation to accompany him in this afternoon’s meeting with his counterpart Gustavo Petro.

The president will have 10 members of his cabinet at his side; three of them, with the rank of minister: the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas; and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In addition, there will be the presidential adviser for Internal Security Affairs, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall; USAID Director Samantha Power; the Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry; the special adviser for the Americas, Chris Dodd; the Ambassador in Charge, Francisco Palmieri; the Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian Nichols; and the National Security adviser, Juan González.

President Petro, for his part, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva; Defense Minister Iván Velásquez; the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, and the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia.

The working visit between the two leaders will start at half past one in the afternoon, Colombian time, and will last for approximately one hour.

Usually, these types of encounters are divided into two. First, a private session between the two presidents in the Oval Office, where only a small group of both delegations enter. And, later, a bilateral meeting in which both teams participate.

At the beginning of the session, both presidents received the press for a few moments to make a statement. Once the meeting is over, but still inside the White House, President Petro will answer some questions additional information before members of the accredited press.

Before arriving for his appointment with Biden, President Petro has a meeting with the Former Speaker of Congress Nancy Pelosi; with the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, and with the highest-ranking Republican on this committee, Jim Risch.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington