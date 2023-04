According to information from the American press, Joe Biden will launch his candidacy for re-election to the US government next Tuesday (25). | Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EFE

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, should launch his candidacy for re-election next year next Tuesday (25), according to interlocutors heard on condition of anonymity by the country’s press.

As reported by USA Today and the Associated Press, the date chosen for the announcement was to coincide with the same act carried out in the 2020 presidential race. .

The president’s entry into the presidential race takes place at a time of low approval ratings by the population, in addition to Biden’s already advanced age, at 80 years old. If re-elected, he will finish his second term at 86, becoming the oldest president in office.

Information from the Washington Post reports that Biden’s top advisors have carried out extensive preparations for launching the candidacy, with regular meetings with the president and the first lady since last year.

Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, two of Biden’s top advisers, reportedly oversaw efforts to launch the re-election bid, including interviews with key officials, while the Democratic National Committee funded research projects to study the landscape. electoral.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy for the White House in next year’s election.

The White House has not commented on Biden’s preparations.