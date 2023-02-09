The administration of Joe Biden prepares a set of agreements and measures that will significantly harden the “filter” that it uses today to stop migration through its southern border of USA and that could affect thousands of Colombians who seek a better future in this northern country.

(Read here: ‘The US must offer an opportunity to Colombian migrants’: Murillo)

On the one hand, and according to various sources, the Democratic president is negotiating a new pact with Mexico that, for the first time, would allow him to carry out mass deportations to this nation of non-Mexican citizens.

(See also: 25 Colombian ‘terrorists’ have been arrested on the US southern border.)

In parallel, the Department for Internal Security (DHS) prepares a set of rules -which it would announce next week- under which it will penalize asylum seekers who have entered the United States illegally or that they have not requested that protection in the countries through which they passed before reaching US soil.

According to the sources, both the illegal entrysuch as failure to apply for protection in transit countries, will constitute a “presumption against eligibility” to obtain asylum.

What we are trying to show with this is that we want to expand legal routes to reach the United States but we are going to punish the illegal ones. What we want is to discourage this illegal transit

The deportations would be made through the figure of “expedited removal” (or expedite removal) that currently contemplates the Title 8 of American law. People who are arrested and denied asylum for having violated these rules would be barred for at least 5 or 10 years to try again.

In other words, the only way to get to USA -at least by way of asylum– It would be through an application from your nation of origin or from another of the countries of transit.

Taken together, both initiatives would close the door to hundreds of thousands of people who today arrive at the border of USA asking for protection and then end up staying in the country while their requests before the courts.

The agreement to carry out mass deportations with Mexico has not yet been finalized and it is not known what this country could be asking for in return. The most likely, according to experts, are more visas for temporary workers from their country and financial aid to be able to return the deportees to their countries of origin.

The United States posted a record year at its southern border with more than 2.2 million apprehensions. Photo: Allison Dinner. AFP

According to statements to The Washington Post From Doris Meisnner, the official in charge of immigration issues during the Bill Clinton administration, there is no precedent for mass deportations of non-Mexican citizens to Mexico and this would be something that would change the current situation in a “radical way.”

According to administration officials, the new moves are in response to the ongoing immigration crisis on the southern border. Last year, all previous arrest records were broken (2.4 million).

A good percentage of them are people who are arriving from distant countries (such as Colombia) or from nations with which the United States does not have good relations (Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela) which makes deportation difficult or very expensive.

Likewise, a good part of the expulsions had been carried out through the so-called Title 42from the Trump era, which allows people to be expelled without immigration proceedings alleging a health emergency.

Given that title 42 will eventually come to an end, since the United States has already decreed the end of the emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, this set of measures and agreements would, in practice, replace it.

In addition, administration officials say, it corrects an original flaw in Trump’s measure since it did not contemplate any sanction for the offenders and contributed to their continuing to try to enter the United States illegally repeatedly.



In any case, the measures would have a strong impact on the flow of migrants and will directly affect Colombians whose journey to US soil has skyrocketed in recent years. From less than 2,800 arrested in 2020 to more than 130,000 last year.

President Joe Biden seeks to strengthen measures to curb illegal migration.

Only so far in fiscal year 2023, more than 33,000 have already been arrested. On average about 15,000 monthly since March of last year.

Although a fraction of them (1,500 a month) are returned directly to Colombia Thanks to an agreement between the two countries under title 42, currently most of them end up staying in the United States, either in a detention center or released on bail while the process is in progress.

Under the new rules, and if the agreement is given with Mexicothey would all be deported “expressly” to this country because they would have committed an offense by not requesting asylum in transit countries or by having entered illegally and then they have requested protection.

And that, according to sources consulted by this newspaper, would be applied retroactively: In other words, all those currently in detention centers could be deported en masse.

Although Biden’s plan is seen as heavy-handed and will surely be attacked by groups that defend the rights of immigrants, it also includes a proactive component that seeks to stimulate legal immigration.

It is speculated, for example, that the president seeks to expand the quotas that exist today for asylum seekers and other programs such as the “parole” for humanitarian reasons that was granted to Ukrainians and that has just been expanded for Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans. .

Under the “parole”a citizen of these nations who is outside the United States can apply for a two-year permit as long as they have a sponsor who protects them in the United States. In the case of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, the quota is 30,000 people per month.

“What we are trying to show with this is that we want to expand legal routes to reach the United States but we are going to punish the illegal ones. What we want is to discourage this illegal transit to reach the border, which is very dangerous and generates so many problems,” an administration source told this newspaper.

The Colombian government is trying to offer compatriots something similar to the “parole” of these five countries. But he wants, in turn, to grant a DED, or Deferred Forced Departure, to Colombians who are already in the United States, but illegally.

Something that does not look easy given the political context in Washington. In fact, this hardening by Biden is best explained in the context of his electoral aspirations, since it is presumed that he will seek re-election in 2024 and that any sign of weakness on immigration issues will be exploited by his Republican rivals.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON