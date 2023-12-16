He enthusiasm for Joe Biden among Michigan Democrats saw a sharp declinepointing out possible consequences for the 2024 elections, according to a survey by the Washington Post-Monmouth. The statistical study revealed that only 27 percent of Democrats in Michigan enthusiastically support Biden as a presidential candidate. 51 percent would feel “satisfied,” while 19 percent expressed being “dissatisfied” or “annoyed.”

By contrast, Republican Donald Trump maintains a higher level of enthusiasm among his fellow Michiganders, with 45 percent enthusiastic support. However, 31 percent would be “satisfied,” while 21 percent are “dissatisfied” or “annoyed.” The overall image of Biden and Trump remains low: Only 42 percent view Biden favorably, compared to 36 percentage points in favor of Trump.

The survey also showed that the 56 percent of Americans would be dissatisfied with Biden as a candidate, and 58 percent would feel the same about Trump. This disinterest reflects a possible lack of enthusiasm for a new Biden-Trump confrontation in 2024.

In addition to the low support for Biden, Trump maintains a higher level of enthusiasm among Republicans, with 45 percent support Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

They foresee an electoral scenario with low levels of enthusiasm in 2024

The survey reveals an electoral scenario in 2024 with low levels of enthusiasm for the main candidates, highlighting a widespread desire for change among Americans. However, it is vital to remember that the political situation is fluid and susceptible to transformations in the coming years. The decline in enthusiasm for Biden could have repercussions on the 2024 elections. However, the political landscape is dynamic and subject to change.

The situation could transform with the eventual appearance of new candidates. Economic and social factors will play a crucial role in voters' decisions. The survey was conducted among 1,066 potential voters in Michigan, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percent.