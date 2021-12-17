On the one hand, the United States, the greatest economic and military power on the planet. On the other, Russia and China, the two main warlike forces in Asia. As in a War board (a traditional strategy game released in the 1970s), US President Joe Biden wants to increase influence in the region and reduce the strength of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin.

In addition to the geopolitical tactic of preserving democracy in countries like Ukraine and Taiwan, Biden looks to the commercial security of the United States for decades to come. “The White House is going to sign a very powerful economic agreement with Asian countries,” said US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in New York. “It is a priority for the president,” he said on Friday (10).

The government’s focus will be on areas such as coordinating supply chains, export controls and standards for artificial intelligence. The Biden plan, which starts in the first quarter of 2022 and promises to be the biggest deal in history with Asia since World War II, includes not only US support for developed economies such as Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, but also emerging economies such as Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The objective is to finance and co-produce essential items to sustain the American industry, such as processed foods and semiconductors. “Within the next 12 months, we want to have something concrete in trade cooperation,” stated Gina.

The US approach to Asian economies also includes promoting infrastructure projects in the region, expanding secure and reliable Internet access, and strategic military alliances with Pacific allies to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, where Beijing has expanded control by moving more than $3 trillion in trade each year.

The mood between them worsened last week after Putin and Jinping were excluded from the 110-guest Biden government’s Democracy Summit.



1 of 2

TARGET 1 Reducing the economic strength of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Asian countries has been Biden’s plan since last year’s election. Photo: MIKHAIL METZEL

2 of 2

TARGET 2 Xi Jinping’s economic rise in China is the concern of the United States at a time of search for new markets to maintain growth pace. Photo: HUANG JINGWEN

In the assessment of British historian Adam Tooze, a professor at Columbia University in New York, former President Donald Trump’s abandonment of foreign policy strategies has amplified Biden’s challenges in the region. That’s because Asia, with more than 2.2 billion consumers, is the main economic hub in the US, the biggest destination for American exports and the biggest supplier of raw materials. “The American president’s strategy will be to maneuver to find coalitions capable of changing the axis of policies that are currently under the control of the greatest regional powers, China and Russia,” said Tooze, author of the book Crashed, which tells the story of the decade that followed the subprime crisis. “Biden shouldn’t strain interests too much because he knows that a conflict right now could be bad for the entire global economy.”

Biden, in fact, knows he is not dealing with small fish. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has the world’s largest navy, state-of-the-art fighter jets and a large (and unknown) arsenal of nuclear weapons. In addition, China’s military budget, which grows each year, reached US$ 200 billion for 2021. With a look at diplomacy, the American president’s argument is that creating trade agreements has always been the fuel for the evolution of humanity.

LATIN AMERICA By turning its attention to Asia, and shifting its focus from other regions, such as Latin America, Biden creates a more challenging environment for Brazilian foreign trade, especially in times of distorted diplomacy. For political scientist Oliver Stuenkel, coordinator of international policy at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the expectation is that there will not be a productive bilateral relationship between Bolsonaro and Biden. “Bolsonaro’s foreign policy has already caused gigantic damage, with unprecedented crises with Germany, Argentina, China and France,” he said. “In the case of the United States, Bolsonaro has lost its most relevant ally.” And now they are looking for new allies.