The 46th president of the United States plays Mario Kart, the classic Nintendo competitive game: his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, uploaded a photo of both playing and confessed that Joe Biden is “a little rusty”, But still was able to win the race.

The photo was replicated by the news site Kotaku, which captured the image in a story in a Naomi Biden story post on Instagram, where President Mario Kart Arcade GP DX is seen at the presidential retreat of Camp David.

It is a version of the game in Arcade, Daytona style.

In the post, Naomi Biden said that her grandfather is “a little rusty,” so we know the president is not new to Mario Kart. Despite the rust, he says, “(barely) won.”

Naomi (right), with her grandfather, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and one of her sisters. Instagram photo

Naomi Biden, with her grandfather. Instagram photo

About Mario Kart Arcade GP DX

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX is the third game in the Mario Kart Arcade GP saga, which is the arcade version for “arcades” or, in Argentine, fichines. It was released in Japan on July 25, 2013 and in the United States in 2014, and is the first Mario Kart game that Nintendo does not develop exclusively, but together with Bandai Namco.

The circuits are redesigned and include features introduced in Mario Kart 7 that exceed the kartings, a fundamental basis of the saga since the first game that debuted on Super Nintendo in 1992. There are gliders and underwater races There are two game modes that are also new to the game mechanics: Alter-Ego and Team. Alter-Ego mode uses online functionality to allow players to compete against ghost records previously set by other players. Team mode allows two players to face off against two computer controlled opponents.

As a curious fact, the races are commented in Japanese by Rica Matsumoto, who plays Ash Ketchum in the japanese version of the anime Pokemon.

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX. Photo Wikimedia Commons

