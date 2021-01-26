President Joe Biden is about to impose a moratorium on the new federal tenders for oil and gas this Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan was still being finalized, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The move will fulfill one of his boldest campaign promises on climate, but it will find strong resistance of the fossil fuel industry.

The White House has prepared documents that would pause new auctions for oil and gas on federal lands and waters while the new administration reviews the program, these people said. The moratorium would not affect existing licenses, meaning that drilling would continue on public land in the west and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The moratorium would not affect existing licenses in the west and in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: AFP

The memo remains an eraser subject to final approval, said a person close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not been formally announced.

Administration officials had also considered imposing a moratorium on new federal coal mining licenses, but one of the people briefed on the plan said officials are leaning against that option.

Biden plans to outline steps Wednesday to curb greenhouse gas emissions and elevate the role of science in federal decision making. Other new policies include protecting 30 percent of federal land and water by the end of the decade and identifying climate change as a national security priority.

Always according to the Post, when asked about the matter, the White House and the Department of the Interior declined to comment.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to ban “new oil and gas permits on public lands and waters,” without specifying exactly what such a ban would entail.

These licenses on federal and native lands represent almost a quarter of the country’s annual carbon production. The drilling program also generated $ 11.7 billion in tax revenue for federal, state, local and tribal governments last year, according to the Department of the Interior’s Office of Natural Resource Revenue.

Clarín writing with information from The Washington Post

ap