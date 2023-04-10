Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Joe Biden plans to run for re-election although he is not ready to announce it

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World
Joe Biden plans to run for re-election although he is not ready to announce it


Joe Biden

Joe Biden.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Sarah Silbiger/POOL

Joe Biden.

“I plan to introduce myself, but we are not ready to announce it yet,” he said.

The president of United StatesJoe Biden He said this Monday in an interview with NBC that his plan is to run for re-election in November 2024, although he is not yet ready to make the official announcement.

(Read: Donald Trump is invited to take refuge in Russia amid judicial pressure)

See also  VTsIOM: 78.7% of Russians trust Putin, 75% approve of his activities

“I plan to introduce myself, but we’re not ready to announce it yet,” Biden said in this interview on the “Today” program of the aforementioned chain this morning, before presiding over the event on Easter Monday in the White House gardens.

The US president has been dropping his intention to run again for months, although he has not yet made the official announcement.

In his last speech on the State of the Union, delivered in February right in the middle of his term, Biden made no reference to his possible candidacy, although he did make clear his intention to continue governing and his desire to continue beyond 2024. .

(Read: Don’t get scammed: This is how you can spot a fake job offer in the US.)

Biden’s rival in the 2020 elections, former United States President Donald Trump, has made his candidacy for the Republican primaries official to be his party’s candidate for the presidential elections.

(Also: Ulster remembers the peace agreement with a visit from Biden and a terrorist threat)

Trump has just become the first former president to be charged, for irregular payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels to hide that they had relationships and prevent the news from breaking out in the 2020 campaign.

See also  The LPR spoke about the training of teenagers in Ukrainian military camps

Biden has so far not ruled on Trump’s legal indictment.

EFE

Tags:
