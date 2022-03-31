United States.- Given the increase in fuel prices, the president of the United States, Joe Biden is preparing the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the country’s strategic reserveaccording to sources close to the decision.

According to a publication made by the news agency, Associated PressThis measure that could be taken in the coming days by Biden is in an attempt to control fuel prices that have increased due to the sanctions imposed on Russia for the invasion and that have unbalanced the world oil market.

According to the news agency, the people who spoke on condition of anonymity said that this announcement could come very soon.

The price of oil has become a challenge for Biden, with prices hitting a 40-year high in February and the price of gasoline set to skyrocket due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Only during the last day, the barrel was quoted at almost 105 dollars, almost double the price at which it was obtained a year.

Although the scope of the release of the reserve is unknown, it is believed that, with this, the United States could reduce the internal production gap in relation to February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic caused a drop in production. oil production.

According to data from the Department of Energy, which administers it, as of March 25, more than 568 million barrels of oil were kept in the reserve.