The President of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered his Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to provide presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. with a Secret Service device and reinforce the one of former President Donald Trump.

“In light of the events of this weekend, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection for Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Mayorkas said during a White House press briefing.

In addition to Kennedy Jr., Mayorkas announced enhanced security for Trump, who on Saturday survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The Secret Service has enhanced protection for the former President based on the evolving nature of threats to the former President and his impending shift from presumptive nominee to nominee,” the Homeland Security secretary said.

Mayorkas said the security improvements for Trump include measures during the Republican National Convention, which kicked off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, such as increased fencing around the venue and recognition technology.

Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent against Trump and Biden in the November election, said months ago that he had been denied a request for Secret Service protection.

On Sunday, following the attack on Trump, Democratic legislator Ritchie Torres and Republican Mike Lawler announced a bill to provide “enhanced Secret Service protection” to Biden, Trump and Kennedy Jr. during the election campaign.

Trump had requested a Secret Service security detail for Kennedy Jr. on Monday morning.

“Given the Kennedy family history, this is obviously the right thing to do!” the former president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

US Congressman demands response from Secret Service for attack on Trump

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego demanded answers from the US Secret Service regarding the lack of security at the Pennsylvania rally, where the former president was the victim of an attack on Saturday in which he was slightly injured.

In a letter to the director of that security agency, Kimberly Cheattle, the congressman from Arizona asked for an explanation about the lack of security that allowed Thomas Mathew Crooks shoot the former Republican president from a nearby rooftop.

Gallego, a combat veteran who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said in the letter that the attack “raises serious concerns regarding the security measures – or lack thereof – that were taken to protect him.”

.@RepRubenGallego demands responses from Secret Service director on Trump assassination attempt. “I call on all those responsible for the planning, approving, and executing this failed security plan to be held accountable and to testify before Congress immediately.” Letter pic.twitter.com/FmzqrzuC6D — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 14, 2024

The shooting left one bystander dead and several others injured, including the former president. The attacker was also killed by the Secret Service.

The Democrat, who is running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, asked for details about the planning and protocol for the rally and whether the Trump campaign asked for additional protection or resources for the event.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee has summoned Cheatle to a hearing on July 22 on the circumstances surrounding the attack on 20-year-old Crooks.

Crooks’ bullets hit Trump in the right ear and killed a firefighter, father of two daughters, who was sitting in the stands behind the former president and seriously injured two other people.