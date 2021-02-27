The US has responded to missile attacks on US military in Iraq. First time under Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden. The target was the establishment of pro-Iranian militias.

Washington DC / Damascus – On the night of Friday (February 26), the US military carried out a military strike – for the first time under the new Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden *. According to the US Department of Defense, “several facilities” at a border crossing in eastern Syria were targeted during the air strikes. Defense Ministry spokesman Jon Kirby said on Thursday evening (local time) that the target had been pro-Iranian militias.

The US news broadcaster CNN reported that “up to a handful” of members of the militia were killed. The Pentagon speaks of “proportionate” attacks. It is in response to recent missile attacks on US forces in Iraq. “The mission sends a clear message,” said Kirby. US President Biden is ready to act to protect the US military and allies.

Joe Biden: For the first time, the US President orders a military attack under his command – goal: A militia in Syria

“We know what we hit,” Kirby continued. “We are sure that the target was used by the Shiite militias who carried out the attacks (in Iraq).” Agence France-Press with reference to activists: 17 members of pro-Iranian militia were killed in the attack. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also announced that there were many deaths. At least 17 members of the pro-Iranian Hashed al-Shaabi militia were killed.

The federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) gave the USA backing. The attacks are a reaction to rocket attacks against members of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, who are “to be sharply condemned,” said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer in Berlin on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office emphasized in the federal press conference that there had recently been an increase in attacks on international troops in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) in the Iraqi border region with Syria. These are “unacceptable” because they “also jeopardize progress in Iraq on stabilization” and are therefore “condemned in the strongest possible way.” According to their information based on the Pentagon, the US side is referring to its right of self-defense in the air strikes.

According to reports from New York Times Citing US officials, the Pentagon has brought up a major military strike in response to attacks from US military positions, but Biden has opted for a “less aggressive option.” Biden had therefore discussed the military strike with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday on the phone. In a statement by the White House, it was said that the two agreed “that those responsible for such attacks must be fully accountable”.

US military strike under Joe Biden against militias in Syria – Democrats criticize

The Democratic Party * in particular has criticized the military strike under Joe Biden. “President Biden is the fifth president in US history to have ordered air strikes in the Middle East,” said Ro Khanna, Democratic member of the US Congress who represents California, according to CNN. “There is no justification for a president to command such an attack unless it is a matter of self-defense.”(aka / dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

