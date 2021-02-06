US President Joe Biden believes that his successor, Donald Trump, should not have the right to access his country’s intelligence reports due to his “erratic behavior.” If his decision is confirmed, he would be breaking with a long tradition within the Executive.

According to the new tenant in the White House, his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not have access to the country’s intelligence reports, which former presidents traditionally receive after their term ends.

“I just think there is no need for him to receive intelligence reports. What’s in it for him to give him an intelligence report? What impact does it have at all, other than the fact that he might go off his tongue and say something?” Biden said.

With his response, issued during an interview on CBS, the Democrat anticipated the debate that his Administration had on the subject. Prior to that comment, the White House had indicated that the “issue was under review.”

Biden, who pointed out the “erratic behavior” of the former president, also indicated that his position was not related to what happened during the violent takeover of the US Capitol on January 6, an act for which Trump will face a second impeachment trial.

Biden was asked about his greatest fear in the event that Trump receives the intelligence reports. “I prefer not to speculate out loud. I simply think there is no need for him to have intelligence briefings,” the president said.

Donald Trump, questioned the work of the US intelligence services, when they investigated the interference of Russia in the 2016 elections. © Stefani Reynolds / EFE

Waiting for the approval in Congress of the rescue plan for the crisis

During the interview, President Biden referred to the economic rescue plan valued at 1.9 trillion dollars and promoted by his own Administration that the president hopes will be approved in Congress.

Regarding this, the president said that he trusts that several aspects of the plan will be approved, although he indicated that the point that seeks to increase the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour could not have the green light as it has little support.

For much of the plan, a simple majority is required in the Senate, which means getting at least 51 votes among the 100 senators in the Upper House, while the measure that plans to increase the minimum wage requires at least 60 votes. .







Currently the Senate is divided into 50 Democratic members and an equal number of Republican senators. According to the Constitution, the tiebreaker vote is established by the Vice President of the country, in this case occupied by Democrat Kamala Harris.

On direct payments, Biden pointed out that the White House is studying who should receive them. In the Trump administration, these checks were issued to people who were not earning more than $ 75,000 a year, but this time the limit could go as low as $ 50,000 a year according to the proposal of some Democrats.

