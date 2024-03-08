Amid growing doubts about his ability to serve as president of the United States due to his age, Joe Biden faced these concerns head-on in his State of the Union address.. The 81-year-old president appeared before the public with an energetic intervention that sought to clear up any doubt about his suitability to lead the country for a second term.

The speech, which took place on the House floor and was broadcast nationally, was a crucial opportunity for Biden to demonstrate his vigor and mental clarity at a time when some polls suggest much of the country views him as too old to serve another presidential term.

From the beginning of his speech, Biden sought to address these concerns by introducing himself with energy and precision during the 68 minutes that his intervention lasted. Although there were some moments when she faltered in her prepared lines and got stuck in some improvisations, overall, his speech was perceived as dynamic and clear.

One of the main concerns about Biden's age lies in his ability to maintain strong and stable leadership in a rapidly changing world. In an attempt to address these concerns, Biden emphasized key foreign policy issues, making allusions to his predecessor, Donald Trump, without directly mentioning him.

What did Joe Biden say about his advanced age?

During his speech, BIden addressed the question of his age directly but optimistically.. He acknowledged that, while he is aware of perceptions about his age, he pledged not to retire and to continue serving the country with steadfastness and determination. The important thing, he said, is to govern with a perspective towards the future.

“My fellow Americans, the problem facing our nation is not the age we are, but the age of our ideas,” he stressed. “You cannot lead with outdated ideas that only take us backwards.“.

In the speech of the president of the United States, he highlighted his energy and his fight to project an image of solid leadership. Photo:EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL Share

However, Biden did not ignore the criticism he faces. He admitted that, while he has made mistakes in the past and may make them in the future, is committed to learning from them and moving forward with determination. This frank and honest attitude earned him praise from some of his supporters, who see him as a leader capable of recognizing and confronting the challenges he faces.

Reaction to Biden's speech has been mixedas expected. NBC He noted that while some have praised his candor and ability to face criticism head-on, others have highlighted moments when he seemed less confident or faltered with his words.