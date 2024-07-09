US President Joe Biden is seeking re-election. However, various polls place him behind his Republican rival Donald Trump and, according to experts, one of the elements that has played against him the most is the questioning of his cognitive abilities, which intensified after his presentation in the first debate. That is why, apparently, Now he brings a list of approved questions to his interviews.

As part of a strategy to take care of its image, Biden campaign officials provided lists of questions to the presenters who did the first interviews after the presidential debate, according to an article in the media CBS News.

Experts had mentioned that the media interviews that Biden would give after the debate would be particularly important for his campaign for the presidency. Therefore, when He participated in radio programs in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and only answered pre-arranged questions.

The statements came after Radio host Earl Ingram said Biden’s advisers had reached out to him to talk about his interview that aired on Thursday and They sent him a list of four questions in advance, which he could not modify.“They gave me the exact questions I needed to ask. There was no back and forth,” said the host of the talk show. The Earl Ingram Show.

It should be noted that The interview lasted eighteen minutes and revolved around topics such as Biden’s achievements, especially in Wisconsin; what’s at stake for voters of color in the election; their performance in the debate; and immigration.

Despite The intention was to demonstrate Biden’s ability to govern, campaign and respond correctly under the circumstances, the reality is that, after this situation became known, the debate about his abilities continues to grow.

What did Biden campaign spokespeople say about pre-arranged interview questions?

A Biden campaign spokeswoman did not deny the situation.Lauren Hitt told CBS News that this is not an uncommon practice and that Many interviewees share the topics they prefer to discuss and the most relevant questions for the audience.

They clarified that with this practice They do not intend to condition the interviews and that hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will be most helpful to their audience.

Subsequently, A Biden administration official assured the outlet that the White House was not involved. in the preparation of interviews because it is not a practice that they carry out, so the situation should not arise again in the future.