Overview: Joe Biden not to Kiev for the time being, no more direct contact between Macron and Putin
These are the main developments from Monday evening and the night from Monday to Tuesday:
- The US President Joe Biden will not go to Ukraine for a while, that reports CNN based on a conversation with Biden’s spokesman Jen Psaki. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on his US counterpart to visit the war-torn country. If Biden plans to visit Kiev in the future, it will not be announced in advance for security reasons, Psaki said.
- Also the French President Emmanuel Macron does not plan to meet Zelensky soon in Kiev, as British Prime Minister Johnson recently did. Macron also said that the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has stalled because of the mass murders in, among others, Butya, he said in a statement. interview on French television† The French president was one of the few Western leaders who still had contact with Putin.
- The US State Department is investigating whether Russia is on the list ‘state sponsors of terrorism’ at the request of Ukrainian President Zelensky. Currently, only countries such as North Korea, Syria, Cuba and Iran are on the list. Enter if a country is on this list certain sanctions in effect†
