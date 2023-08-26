iden mocks Trump’s mugshot: “A handsome guy” Washington, Aug 25 (EFE).- The President of the United States, Joe Biden, mocked this Friday the mugshot that his predecessor had to take on Thursday, Donald Trump, and when the press asked him about it, he reacted by saying: “A handsome guy.”

Biden said he had seen the photograph of Trump on television and, when asked by reporters for his reaction, replied: “A handsome guy, a fantastic guy.”

The president made these statements to the press when he left a pilates class that he had attended with his family, with whom he is on vacation in Lake Tahoe, located between Nevada and California. Trump (2017-2021) became yesterday, Thursday, August 24, the first US president to have to take a police photograph.

The former president took his photo in the Fulton County (Georgia) jail, a constituency in which he is accused of 13 criminal charges for trying to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state, where he lost by a narrow margin against Biden , then his rival for the Democratic Party.

Former President Donald Trump in his mugshot. Photo: FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Trump is already using that photograph, in which he appears with a scowl and defiant expression, to raise funds for his campaign to win the Republican Party nomination and face Biden again in the 2024 presidential election.

In addition, Trump used that photo to post his first message on that platform in two years on the social network X (formerly Twitter), in which, in addition to the image, he provided his campaign website, where he requests donations, and included the inscriptions “Interference election” and “Never give up!”.

EFE