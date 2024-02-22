US President Joe Biden met this Thursday in San Francisco with the widow and daughter of the deceased Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.whose death has caused hundreds of Russians to gather in improvised vigils, while the United States and other countries point to the Kremlin as responsible.

After the meeting, in statements to the press, Biden called Navalny “a man of incredible courage” and affirmed that the opponent's widow, Yulia Navalny, and his daughter Dasha, who studies at Stanford University in California, “are following his example.”.

About Navalny's widow, Biden affirmed that “he will continue the fight” and that “he will not give up”.

In addition, Biden reiterated that the United States will announce tomorrow, Friday, a package of sanctions against Russia in retaliation for Navalny's death and assured that this punishment will go “against Putin, who is responsible for his death.”

Shortly before, the White House had reported in a statement about the meeting, during which Biden expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to the opponent's widow and daughter for the “terrible loss” of the death of his 47-year-old father. and considered the main voice of opposition against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

According to the White House, during the meeting, Biden expressed his “admiration” for Navalny's “extraordinary courage” and for “his legacy of fighting corruption and for a free and democratic Russia in which the rule of law applies equally to all”.

The White House did not want to specify what specific sanctions the United States will announce tomorrow, Friday, against Russia, a country that has been subject to numerous economic restrictions by both Washington and the European Union (EU) since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. almost two years ago.

Tributes to the late Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

The Biden administration has imposed several sanctions against Russia, including actions to isolate oligarchs close to Putin, sanctions against the energy sector and the exclusion of Russian banks from the international interbank communication system SWIFT, which has further isolated the economy of the international financial system.

Shortly after Navalny's death was made public on February 16, Biden already warned that he was evaluating “different options” to respond to that loss, for which he holds Putin directly responsible..

The American president had already anticipated in 2021, after meeting with Putin in Geneva, that there would be “devastating consequences” for Russia if Navalny died in prison.

Navalny's widow directly blames Putin for ordering the murder of his main political opponent.

