From: Christiane Kühl

Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California. Will they be able to improve the strained relationships?

San Francisco – Now the time has come: for the first time in exactly a year, the presidents of the two superpowers will meet in person again. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. The meeting will take place at a location outside the APEC compound – for security reasons and to signal that this is a substantive meeting and not an Apec side note.

Rather, it is probably the most important summit meeting of this year. The entire world situation depends on the stability of the difficult relationship between the opposing superpowers. Biden and Xi have known each other for many years; They first met around ten years ago, when both were still vice presidents. But they have not spoken to each other in person since their constructive meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali in November 2022

“The China issue has become so toxic in Washington that any diplomatic approach – even in the face of the government’s otherwise tough policies – can be interpreted as appeasement,” comments Mingxin Pei, an expert at the US Claremont McKenna College. “Biden deserves credit for still trying to stabilize the world’s most important bilateral relationship,” Pei wrote Bloomberg. Xi, meanwhile, has not visited a major Western country since 2019. And Xi is aware, Pei said, “that summits with Western leaders are well received by a domestic audience looking for signs of confirmation of China’s global status.”

Goal of the Biden-Xi summit: Stabilize difficult relations

The summit has one main goal: to stabilize the tense relations between the two sides. Biden is determined to restore dialogue between the two countries’ armed forces, which has been suspended since August 2022, his security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday on CBS television. Such communication channels are urgently needed. “The resumption of military dialogue would be a particularly positive and stabilizing outcome that can help reduce the risk of an unwanted conflict,” said Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst at the Crisis Group think tank.

Almost exactly a year ago: At the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022, US President Biden and China’s head of state Xi last met for a bilateral meeting. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

China called for political signals on Monday. The US should respect China’s right to develop instead of focusing on harming China’s interests, Foreign Office spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday. Beijing accuses the USA of a containment policy, among other things because of the strict American export restrictions on high technology. China hopes that America wants to put relations back on a “stable path of development,” Mao said.

USA and China: Signals of a thaw in relations

There have been signs of a thaw for some time: a series of mutual ministerial visits, including in preparation for the summit, or the high-level talks on nuclear weapons and disarmament last week. However, the tenor in China’s state media is still often biting. They blame the USA Ukraine war and claim that Washington created the conditions for the Hamas attack on Israel.

The relationships are fragile and any disruption can inadvertently fuel the conflict. The most difficult issue is the Taiwan conflict, as Beijing has recently emphasized several times. China sees its claim to the democratically ruled island as a “core interest” and has never ruled out forceful reunification. US supplies arms to Taiwan; Biden has also repeatedly announced military intervention by Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

Goal of the summit: Prevent escalation over Taiwan

“To avoid an escalation on the Taiwan issue, the US should use the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to its ‘One China Policy,'” says Ivy Kwek of the Crisis Group. China, on the other hand, should make it clear that it has not given up its goal of peaceful reunification. Beijing should also “reduce its military activities around the Taiwan Strait.” Because there are currently dangerous encounters between Chinese and American militaries in both the Taiwan Strait and the adjacent South China Sea.

Who needs a summit success more in this situation? Xi, says Mingxin Pei. “The tensions between China and the USA are destroying investor confidence and making China uninteresting.” Foreign direct investment fell to a historic low in 2023. “The geopolitical tensions have also weighed heavily on the mood of Chinese private entrepreneurs. Some have emigrated abroad along with their assets.” Conversely, certain concessions by Xi are likely to make it easier for Biden to implement a constructive China policy – ​​as urged by a growing number of experts – against the China hawks dominating in Washington. This would make the world a little safer.