It is in front of the President of the Supreme Court and on the steps of the Capitol, in Washington (United States) that Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday January 20. “I swear that I will faithfully carry out the office of President of the United StatesThis unprecedented ceremony was marked by the absence of Donald Trump, his predecessor, while three former presidents had made the trip: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Georges W. Bush. The ceremony also highlighted Kamala Harris, first black woman vice president of the United States.

Despite a ceremony different from those usually experienced by Americans, certain traditions have not been omitted by the organization, including the performance of the national anthem by an artist, Lady Gaga. For his first speech as president, Joe Biden sent a message of hope to the American people: “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity will be the only possible path. We’re going to be tested, and we’re going to straighten up, stand up, all together! (…) We will be judged by history, you and I, on how we handle this avalanche of crises of our time“.