The president of United States, Joe Bidenmade an unannounced visit to kyiv on Monday, the first since the beginning of the Russian invasion, which marks one year on Friday, Ukrainian media reported.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensk in Kiev after the two met for the first time on December 21 during a historic visit by the Ukrainian ruler to Washington, his first trip abroad since the start of the war.

During his visit, Biden announced 500 million dollars in additional aid to Ukraine and announced that this week he will announce more sanctions against Russia.

President Biden made that announcement in a statement with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. —President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

Ukrainian media showed pictures of the two leaders walking near St. Michael’s Cathedral in central Kiev on a walk today and heading toward a memorial wall honoring Ukrainian soldiers who fell in the war against Russia.

Biden is visiting kyiv as it marks the anniversary of the culmination of the EuroMaidan Revolution, a series of anti-government protests between 2013 and 2014 that toppled pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

🇺🇸🇺🇦🇷🇺 Biden meets in kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, a few days after the first anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, journalists from the #AFP pic.twitter.com/RyxMT1cltR — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) February 20, 2023

Over a hundred protesters were killed during those protests, many of them in a single day, on February 20, 2014, and are known in Ukraine as the Heavenly Hundred.

Biden’s arrival takes place after the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, canceled today’s planned visit to Brussels to meet with his colleagues from the European Union (EU) where new aid to Ukraine will be discussed.

EFE