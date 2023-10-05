The president of the United States, Joe Biden, launched a message of unity this Wednesday, October 4, in the midst of the crisis that Congress is going through, following the dismissal of the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. His call was to do bipartisan work and not have to face, again, the risk of a government shutdown. In addition, Biden insisted on continuing economic support for Ukraine.

A message of unity for Congress. President Joe Biden urged political leaders, Democrats and Republicans, to get rid of what he called a “poisonous atmosphere” in Washington, after on Tuesday, in an unprecedented vote, a group of conservative Republicans, along with several Democrats, They promoted and approved the dismissal of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

“We have strong disagreements, but we have to stop seeing each other as enemies. We have to talk to each other, listen to each other and work together,” she declared.

His request for unity also comes due to the complicated situation that the Chamber went through last weekend, when it decided at the last minute to avoid the closure of Congress with the approval of a budget extension. “We cannot risk again making a last-minute decision that threatens to shut down the Government,” the Democrat emphasized.

The American president joined the statements of the leader of the Democratic minority in Congress, Hakeem Jeffries, who has called on Republicans to work in a bipartisan manner. “We are willing to do it for the good of the American people as well,” Biden said.

The political crisis inside the House of Representatives

In his press conference, Biden recalled two events in which both parties worked together. One to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default; another when a 45-day financing extension was approved to avoid a government shutdown.

Now, the House, made up mostly of Republicans, will reorganize and select a new president. Although there are still no favorites, some names are beginning to be heard in the halls of the Capitol as possible candidates to replace McCarthy. Among them, Jim Jordan, from Ohio, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and is one of the figures closest to former President Trump and a member of the hardest wing of conservatives; and Steve Scalise, from Louisiana and party heavyweight.

Both have expressed their intention to occupy the highest position in the House, although they face a fragmented Republican bloc, with a rebel wing, which, quite possibly, could exert the same pressures that McCarthy faced.

But this choice will take time. Until that happens, Biden asked congressmen, in both Houses, to work together. “I remind everyone that we have a lot of work, a lot to do, and the American people expect us to do it,” he said.

Joe Biden urges continued support for Ukraine

The extension that the Chambers approved to avoid the closure of the Government did not include financing to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Joe Biden made it clear that he remains committed to kyiv.

Although he expressed concern about the absence of this item in the budget, he said that there is another way to support the invaded country.

“A majority of members of the House and Senate, from both parties, have said they support funding Ukraine. Very soon I will announce an important speech,” Biden commented without giving more details.

The US president hopes that Congress will pass future bills that include the aforementioned aid.

In another press conference, also from the White House, Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby clarified that “under no circumstances” will the United States interrupt its aid to Ukraine. “Time is not our ally,” he added, insisting to Congress that it cannot stop aid to kyiv.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media