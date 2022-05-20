The president of the United States, Joe Biden, landed this Friday, May 20, in South Korea, where he begins his first tour of Asia with the focus on strengthening economic and military cooperation with allies such as Seoul.

The presidential Air Force One made landfall a little after 5:20 p.m. local time. (7.20 GMT) this Friday at the US Osan air base, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, where Biden was received by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

the visit of Biden arrives at a time of ongoing tensions with China and Korea from the North, countries that are making preparations, according to Washington and Seoul, to launch another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and carry out their first nuclear test since 2017.

South Korean and American security officials believe in fact that one of these tests may take place during Biden’s stay in the region, which will last five days and will have his next stop in Japan, where the president will travel next Sunday, May 22.

Upon landing, Biden addressed the semiconductor campus that giant Samsung Electronics has in Pyeongtaek, where the same Osan base is located.

It is believed that the leader of the conglomerate, Lee Jae-yong, will personally guide Biden on his visit and that he could show his latest advances in 3-nanometer semiconductors with an eye on the factory that Samsung decided last year to open in the town. Taylor’s American (Texas, United States). This with the intention of strengthening production and global supply chains.

Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea.

In fact, Global supplies are a central theme in Biden’s trip to Northeast Asiasince it is expected that during the visit he will formally present the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), a regional cooperation initiative designed to strengthen trade and investment between the US and the region outside of China.

Biden also plans to hold a summit next Saturday, May 21, with the new South Korean president, the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office just 10 days ago.

Among the main issues to be discussed, in addition to Seoul’s accession to the IPEF, are the intentions of North Korea, which has shown no interest in resuming dialogue and is carrying out a record number of weapons tests this year, and whether or not the US should increase its asset presence in the South to protect its Pyongyang ally.

