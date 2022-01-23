President Joe Biden completed his first year at the head of the Oval Office. Just on Wednesday, a day before, he offered a combative press conference in which he highlighted the achievements of his administration, including the approval of a stimulus plan to face the pandemic, another to renew the country’s infrastructure and a successful vaccination against covid-19, which managed to inoculate 75 percent of the population with at least one dose.

If he hasn’t done more, he said, it’s because of a destructive republican opposition that is hell-bent on sinking their agenda simply because they hate it.

(You can also read: Why does the US accuse Russia of creating a climate of Cold War in Ukraine?).

“I never anticipated that his central objective was that I could not do anything,” said the president in the meeting with the media, which lasted more than two hours.

And although both premises have some truth (that there are good things to say and that the Republicans have insisted on eroding their young government), the majority of Americans do not see it that way. On the contrary, they are quite dissatisfied with his mandate so far.

According to the survey average of the Real Clear Politics and portal 538, Biden’s popularity is at 41.9 percent with a disapproval rating of 52.5 percent. To put it in context, only one president (Donald Trump) has had worse numbers than that in the last 75 years. And not by much, since the Republican leader, who was always controversial and unpopular, had a 39.5 percent approval rating at this point in his government.

internal nonconformity

Biden’s numbers are bad even among the democrats, his own party. From the 98 percent that supported him at the beginning of his administration, it has fallen to 80 percent after 365 days. Among independents, who often define US presidential elections, the drop is even sharper. It went from 60 to just 30 percent in less than a year.

Although from the beginning it was known that Biden would not have it easy after the traumatic 2020 elections, which further polarized the country, his administration has been plagued by challenges and his own mistakes that explain the delicate moment in which his presidency finds itself.

And although there are many, most analysts point to three central factors. The withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, the persistence of the coronavirus, which continues to alter the daily lives of Americans, and the galloping inflation, which is already reaching historical levels.

“The argument was that after the four chaotic years of Trump, with Biden came a competent and disciplined administration of “adults” who would restore order. But the improvised withdrawal from Afghanistan put an end to that idea. Although no one anticipated that after 20 years of US intervention, the government in Kabul would succumb in the blink of an eye, Biden is responsible because he was the one who made the decision and executed it, “he says. Steven Law, who chairs the Fund for Legislative Leadership.

(It may interest you: the US indicts a second suspect in the assassination of the Haitian president).

The case of the coronavirus is different, but its impact on public perception is similar. In large part, Biden’s victory in 2020 was attributed to Trump’s erratic handling of the pandemic and the promise that his administration could indeed win the battle against the virus. And things got off to a good start with the arrival of vaccines, despite the fact that a sector of the population, especially Republicans, resisted biologicals.

But, in the summer of last year, delta appeared, a super variant that caused the disease even among those vaccinated and then omicron, which, although less lethal, infects inoculated and non-inoculated individuals equally.

The relative normality that was reached gave way to a new phase in which restrictions returned, the mandatory use of masks and hospitals overflowing with patients. And while most of the 250,000 people who have died since then were unvaccinated, the sense of vulnerability affected morale across the country.

“Biden did not invent the virus or its mutations. But this is a game of expectations. And the expectation was that at this point in his presidency covid would be a thing of the past. On the contrary, it has continued to dominate daily life and people are saturated. And of course they hold the president accountable because he is the one in charge. It is unfair, because we are facing an invisible enemy, but things are as they are, “he says. Simon Rosenberg, president of NDN, an advisory firm with ties to the Democratic Party.

To this has been added inflation, a hypersensitive issue because it directly affects everyone’s pocket. According to the latest statistics, prices have risen on average 7 percent compared to 2021. This is the highest figure in 40 years.

The explanations are multiple and many of them are associated with the pandemic. But, as in the case of the coronavirus, there is little Biden can do to control a problem that stems from unpredictable factors and is global in scope. However, it is a cost that he assumes almost completely, since he is in charge of the economic policy of USA Although the Democrats are the majority in Congress, the divisions in his own party, especially in the Senate – where there are two legislators who align with the Republicans – have practically stopped his entire agenda.

(Other readings: The committee that investigates the assault on the Capitol subpoenas Ivanka Trump to testify).

At the end of 2021, an ambitious bill was knocked down that allocated 2 billion dollars to the restructuring of the social security system and measures to combat climate change, two of his main campaign promises. And it has not been able to advance, for the same reason, in the immigration reform that it offered to Hispanics.

And this year began the same way, with the defeat of a law that sought to guarantee the right to vote for minorities, which is threatened by the reforms that the Republicans have been approving at the state level.

difficult future

If 2021 was difficult, 2022 looks worse. From the outset, Biden faces a major crisis with Russia and its imminent invasion of Ukraine. Although it is another one of those problems that is in their hands to control, an assault of this caliber on an allied country will be exploited by its rivals as a sign of weakness. Also, none of the challenges you already face – like the coronavirus and inflation – are going to go away overnight.

Hence, the forecasts for the Democrats in the legislative elections this November look grim. With the president’s popularity on the floor, it is almost for granted that they will lose control of the House of Representatives and probably the Senate.

(Also read: United States: Senate buries Joe Biden’s electoral reform).

A nightmare scenario for Biden, since it not only leaves his legislative agenda mortally wounded but also opens the door for a deluge of new obstacles. The Republicans, in fact, already anticipate that they plan to start a trial of dismissal. And while there is nothing on the radar that warrants such a process, the opposition –already a majority– has the power to initiate it.

Experts maintain that Biden still has time – three years – to turn his presidency around as long as the factors that bind him today begin to be resolved. For now, however, his outlook looks bleak.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On twitter: @sergom68