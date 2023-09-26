The president joined the strike of automotive industry workers to show his support for their demands, especially the one regarding a 40% increase in their salaries. This is the first time in the country’s modern history that an occupant of the White House has joined the picket lines of a labor protest.

“The companies had problems, now they are doing incredibly well. And, guess what? You should be doing incredibly well too,” exclaimed Joe Biden, with megaphone in hand, to those present at the strike of the workers of the ‘United Auto’ union. Workers’ (UAW), which represents American auto workers in more than 20 states.

The strike, which began in early September, aims to demand better salaries, better working conditions and more days of rest from the three main automotive manufacturers in the country: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (a conglomerate that has Chrysler among its ranks). .

In an attempt to maintain the support of unions and ‘swing’ states for the next presidential elections in 2024, Joe Biden spent about 15 minutes inside the picket line, where he expressed his support and solidarity with the working class of Michigan , in addition to emphasizing the importance of unions for the country’s economy.

President Joe Biden joins the United Auto Workers strike on the picket line, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Michigan. ©AP/Evan Vucci

“Wall Street did not build this country, the middle class built this country, and the unions built the middle class,” said the Democratic president outside a General Motors distribution center, where one of the strike pickets is concentrated. , which expands to multiple states.

Joe Biden, close to the unions

Amid chants, UAW President Shawn Fain thanked Biden for showing his support for workers directly at the heart of the strike, calling the event “historic.”

“It is the first time that a sitting president of the United States has joined the pickets (…) Thank you, Mr. President,” said Fain, who also accused the leaders of large corporations of hoarding profits and leaving the working class “fighting for scraps.”

It is not the first time that Joe Biden has spoken publicly in favor of union action. In 2020, while he was a presidential candidate, the Democrat joined the strikes of casino workers in Las Vegas and the auto industry itself in Kansas City.

Biden has his sights set on 2024, when he is expected to seek re-election in a presidential election in which his closest competitor would be former President Donald Trump, who has criticized the current president’s policies regarding the working class on multiple occasions.

Trump: “Nothing more than a PR stunt”

The New York tycoon disqualified Biden’s appearance at the picket in Michigan, stating that his presence was nothing more than “a public relations stunt to distract the American people from his disastrous policies.”

Trump accuses the current president of affecting the American working class with his policies regarding electric cars. He assures that if its consumption is encouraged within the country, it will reduce the jobs of many workers in the industry.

Donald Trump is also scheduled to appear this Tuesday, September 26, at a campaign rally with auto workers, although the UAW has distanced itself from organizing the event.

