Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States, was injected this Monday in front of television cameras with the vaccine against covid-19 in an effort, as the future leader of the country, to give visibility to the inoculation so that Americans feel confidence and be prepared to receive it as soon as it is available to the population. The injection of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, the first of the two immunizers already authorized in the United States, was administered in a hospital in Newark, near Wilmington, a city in the State of Delaware where the Democrat still resides until he moves to the White House on January 20. The United States already has more than 318,000 deaths and more than 17 million infections from covid-19.

“I’m ready,” Biden told nurse Tabe Mase as she administered the injection and jabbed the needle into his arm. “I’m doing this to show that there is nothing to worry about.” In his remarks, Biden wanted to give the Trump Administration and scientists due credit for rolling out the first batch of coronavirus vaccines for millions of Americans at record speed. “The White House deserves some credit, for getting this off the ground through Operation Warp Speed,” Biden said, referring to the government’s program to subsidize research and development of the vaccine and buy millions of doses before it was even approved. Biden wanted to praise “the scientists and front-line workers, those people who were the ones who really did the clinical work” in order to achieve the vaccination campaign.

Future first lady Jill Biden also received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday, and future vice president Kamala Harris will do so next week, according to the government transition team. When he takes office, Biden, 78, will become the oldest president in US history. By then, he should have received the second dose of the vaccine, necessary to gain immunity.

Over the weekend, the still vice president, Mike Pence, received his first injection, but was given the two-dose vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Other politicians who have begun to be inoculated have been the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the leader of the Senate Majority, Mitch McConnell. Both received injections of the Pfizer vaccine and urged Americans to do the same. Both Pelosi and McConnell also decided to publicize the moment in front of television cameras to comfort those who are skeptical of the vaccine and show that there is no politics against the disease, since each belongs to a different party. “Vaccines are the way to beat this virus,” said McConnell, who as a child survived the polio epidemic.

The one who has not announced his intention to be vaccinated has been the president, Donald Trump. The president suffered covid-19 in early October and had to be hospitalized for three days. Since then, he has repeatedly said that he considers himself “immune.” Since the pandemic was declared, the New York tycoon has made all kinds of bizarre statements to end the virus, as well as in recent days he has faced harsh criticism for downplaying the pandemic by keeping silent in recent weeks about the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States, which continues to break records.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Guide to action against the disease

-Everything you need to know about covid in Latin America