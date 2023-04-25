Joe Biden has officially announced, in a video, his re-nomination for the 2024 US presidential election in which he will seek a second term. Eighty-year-old Biden has asked his constituents to let him “finish the job” he started when he entered the White House and set aside concerns about his age, which makes him the oldest American president in history. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in the midst of a battle for the soul of the United States. And we still are,” the president said in a video titled “Freedom.” Biden chose this Tuesday, April 25 to formalize his intentions because today marks four years since he launched the electoral campaign that brought him to the White House after defeating then President Donald Trump (2017-2020) in the elections of 2020. Biden then announced his campaign with a video in which he promised to unite a deeply divided society and save the nation’s “soul” after four years of Trump in the White House. His new message followed similar lines, insisting on the importance of “finishing the job” that began during his first term under vice president Kamala Harris, who is also running for vice president in 2024.



03:04