DThe American government wants to defuse its ambitious plan for regulating car emissions and thus give more time for the transport transition to electric cars. The Biden government is thus slowing down one of its most important climate and industrial policy projects. It is responding to objections from the American auto industry and the automobile workers' union and to the fact that the market share of electric cars falls short of planned scenarios. The “New York Times” and other media report this unanimously.

The planned emissions regulation was previously designed in such a way that the market share for electric cars would have increased to 67 percent by 2032, from 7 percent last year. The goal is increasingly seen as unrealistic by the three conventional car producers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – despite the extensive subsidies that promote the construction of production facilities and the purchase of electric cars.

Manufacturers have invested billions in the development and production of electric cars, but sales have fallen short of expectations. After initial euphoria, Ford sold 24,000 vehicles of the flagship model F150 Lightning, an electric pick-up truck, last year. That was significantly more than the year before, but well below Ford's planned production figure of 150,000 units per year. Instead, hybrid cars are experiencing a renaissance: their sales exceeded those of electric cars last year. Manufacturers are responding by adapting their production programs.

So far only Tesla charging stations have been used

Electric cars are significantly more expensive on average than hybrid vehicles. In addition, many drivers are apparently worried that their electric cars will not go as far as the manufacturers claim. Drivers have filed initial lawsuits because the range specified by the manufacturer was allegedly not achieved. One focus of conventional American manufacturers has been pickup trucks, which quickly lose range when they have to tow heavy trailers. Apparently, cold and heat waves have also dampened the inclination of many citizens to buy electric cars. Under extreme weather conditions, electric cars lose considerable range. However, technology is making significant progress here.

Another problem is the charging infrastructure, which is also supported with high subsidies. Tesla's charging infrastructure is considered good, but only in a few regions can cars from other brands charge their batteries at Tesla stations. Charging systems from other providers are still few and far between, especially in the middle of the country. They are also not always reliable, as a recent test by a Californian environmental organization showed.







Support from the union

The new regulation now being considered would give companies until 2030 before they would have to massively increase sales of electric cars in order to comply with emissions rules. Official confirmation of the new version of the emissions rules is still pending. The Federal Environment Agency, which is responsible for the new version, is expected to publish the rules in April.

The automobile workers' union, United Automobile Workers (UAW), has apparently also campaigned energetically for the defusing. It fears that it will lose influence with the traffic turnaround and needs more time to organize the new production facilities. The UAW leadership recently announced its support for President Biden's re-election after much hesitation. Biden had supported their strike. The union is strong in Michigan with the old auto stronghold of Detroit. Michigan is one of the most important states for the presidential election. Biden won here in 2020, but Trump managed to get many auto workers on his side. He regularly attacks the transport transition.