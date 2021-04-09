In a move on an extremely controversial issue in the United States, President Joe Biden discusses expand the number of Supreme Court justices or at least limiting the age of justices, an attempt to balance the current conservative majority that was reached in the high court during the government of Donald Trump.

White House officials told The New York Times, Biden will order by decree establish a commission that will study for 180 days the idea of add seats to the Court, under pressure from progressive groups who want to see fulfill the candidate’s promise that he would establish a bipartisan commission to examine this issue very sensible for Americans.

The most progressive sectors of the Democratic Party are fighting to add seats to the Court to break the conservative majority of 6 to 3 that was established in the presidency of Trump, who nominated 3 judges, one of them thanks to a blockade of more than a year that the Republicans made to the then president Barack Obama.

Donald Trump and Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: AP

Following the passing of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg, plus the retirement of moderate Anthony Kennedy, Trump added ultraconservatives Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to replace Ginsburg just days before the presidential election last November.

Trump did it

For Trump voters and for Republicans in general, the conservative majority on the Court was one of the top achievements of the magnate’s presidency because, as judges have life-long positions, that balance will mark the course of certain key issues for generations, such as abortion, immigration, the rights of the LGTBQ community, religious education, climate change, among others.

In fact, the immense mass of evangelical Christians voted for Trump (who is twice divorced and with sex scandals) because he guaranteed them that benefit that will last for many years.

President Joe Biden is considering expanding the number of Supreme Court justices. Photo: AP

Although Biden will appoint the commission to study the issue and has said that the nomination of judges is “out of control”, did not explicitly say if you are in favor of altering the size of the Court or limiting the age of the members.

The commission will be created by executive order, will have 36 members from both parties, and will examine the history of the Court, the nomination system and the potential consequences of altering the number of seats.

The issue is very divisive, especially when there is still a huge crack in society and also in Congress, where the Democrats have a majority, but a very fair one in the Senate. The creation of this commission tries to channel the debate through that body so that the controversy does not spread too far for now.

Washington, correspondent

ap