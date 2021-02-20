A friend, a good friend, that’s the best there is in the world. So great is the relief in transatlantic circles about America’s new beginning in the sense of the Comedian Harmonists that it doesn’t hurt to emphasize again and again: The revived friendship between the USA and Europe brings enormous responsibility with it. Especially for Germany.

One month after he was sworn in, Joe Biden made his first appearances on the world political stage on Friday: at a virtual G-7 meeting and then at the well-known Munich Security Conference, which he participated in for the first time as US President, if only switched on.

Coal phase-out, climate change, sector coupling: the briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

The eagerly awaited message that he had in his luggage for Munich: The United States is back, it comes as a friend, it trusts diplomacy again – and it wants to return to its traditional leading role in the world. But after four years of “America first” diplomacy, the battered relationship should not simply be repaired. It is to be realigned. “Together” – one of the most frequently used words by Biden in his 15-minute speech – one has to ensure that the Western model of democracy is not a relic of the past, but a model for the future.

The US president didn’t mention Nordstream 2

Biden did not address the alliance’s internal conflicts over Nordstream 2 or defense spending – he initially limited himself to extending a hand to the Europeans – but his call to defend one’s own values ​​in competition with geostragical rival China made it clear: A partnership also creates obligations.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/washington-weekly]

In her speech directly after Biden, Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized that the People’s Republic is needed for global problems, climate change, species protection and of course in the fight against the pandemic. After all, she too said that a common strategy was needed in dealing with China and Russia.

“Together” from the American side also means a fairer distribution of the burden, so that Europe takes on more responsibility in the world. It won’t work any other way. Because the US will be very busy with itself in the coming years.

When Merkel spoke up, Biden was talking about Texas again

As if to prove it, when Merkel spoke in Munich, Biden was already speaking in the White House about the winter disaster in Texas. Domestic political problems, especially the pandemic and its consequences as well as the extreme polarization of society, are right at the top of the agenda for the new US president. As much as he cares about foreign policy, he knows that his government will be judged above all by how well it gets these crises under control.

This does not leave America’s foreign policy role unaffected. Everything that the USA will take care of in the world must also benefit “working American families”, Biden announced in his first foreign policy speech in the State Department.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In operations like the one in Afghanistan, Biden will also weigh up the costs and benefits of keeping the US troops in the country. In contrast to its predecessor, the western partners can at least assume that they will be consulted. Berlin also makes it dependent on Washington’s decision whether German soldiers stay in the Hindu Kush.

Agreements and cooperation, mutual trust and a fairer division of labor: that is what Biden Europe has to offer. Dealing with the pandemic, climate change and other major crises is not without it. In 2019, when Biden appeared as a “private man” in Munich, he assured his concerned audience that Trump’s influence would end and that it would be worth sitting out. “I promise you,” he said to applause, “that too will pass. We will return. ”He kept his word. It is now up to Europe to accept the outstretched hand.