Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, US President Joe Biden and Kiribati President Taneti Maamau in Washington on Monday. © Jim Watson/AFP

Small states, great interest: The USA and China are vying for the favor of the Pacific island nations. Now Washington is establishing diplomatic relations with two of them for the first time.

There are not many countries in the world with which the United States does not have diplomatic relations. The most prominent example is the island republic of Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province. The fact that the USA and Taiwan only communicate with each other via unofficial channels will not change any time soon. But something is happening on another diplomatic front.

At the beginning of this week, two blank spots disappeared on the US diplomatic world map: On Monday, Washington established diplomatic relations with Niue and the Cook Islands, two small island states east of Australia. The US State Department then spoke of “common values”, “shared priorities” and the need to collectively address threats such as climate change. But from the US perspective, something else is probably above all else: competition with China, the second Pacific power, which is currently trying to stake out its territory in the region.

China and the USA are fighting for dominance in the Pacific

In total, only around 17,000 people live on Niue and the Cook Islands. Both countries are also not members of the United Nations and are politically dependent on New Zealand, which has a say in the foreign and defense policy of the mini-nations. Not political heavyweights, but still important for the USA. The small islets and their offshore economic zones extend over thousands of square kilometers in the South Pacific. It is a region that has long been neglected by the USA, but which US President Joe Biden is now focusing on again. Biden said establishing diplomatic relations with Niue and the Cook Islands made him “proud” and helped keep the Indo-Pacific “free and open.”

How important the Pacific island states are to him is also shown by the fact that the US President invited their representatives to the White House for the second time this week. The meeting with the representatives of the 18 states organized in the regional Pacific Islands Forum was a mixture of realpolitik and charm offensive. At the weekend, the island’s representatives in Baltimore found out about measures to combat illegal fishing and also attended a football game together.

Biden also promised $200 million in aid, which is intended, among other things, to repair the damage caused by climate change. However, the US Congress still has to release the funds – just like the 810 million that Biden had already announced last year. The money is urgently needed: The existence of many of the Pacific island states is threatened by rising sea levels.

Solomon Islands give USA the cold shoulder

Manasseh Sogavare, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, was not in Washington on Monday. The country, which lies northeast of Australia, concluded a security agreement with China last year that, among other things, provides for cooperation in the police sector. Sato Kilman, Vanuatu’s new prime minister, also sent only his foreign minister to meet with Biden. In August, China, Vanuatu’s largest lender, sent police and equipment to the country of 300,000 after a political crisis erupted there. The USA is no longer the first choice for many countries when it comes to finding allies.

But Americans are increasingly creating facts. Next year, Washington wants to build an embassy in Vanuatu, and Kiribati will also have an American representation. The USA had already sent diplomatic staff to Tonga and the Solomon Islands at the beginning of the year. However, China has had a presence there for years. Agreements were also extended with Palau and Micronesia that grant the USA access to the military facilities there and in return offer the island states, among other things, economic aid. According to a media report, the USA also wants to install the “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile system on Palau.

In China people are unimpressed by the American Pacific offensive. The Chinese propaganda paper Global Times accused the US on Monday of merely making “empty promises”. While Beijing takes the concerns of the Pacific islands seriously, “the US is promoting its own ideology under the guise of aid.” Washington wants to “turn the Pacific island states into playthings of the USA”.