The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will travel to Washington on May 12 invited by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with whom he will meet at the White House, as announced by La Moncloa. Sánchez had been looking for this appointment for months, which was considered imminent in government circles, although it had not yet materialized. The agendas of the two Social Democratic administrations are similar on many points, especially in policies to fight climate change, progressive economic measures and the war in Ukraine, in which both back Volodymyr Zelensky without fissures. Sánchez already met with Zelenski on the eve of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine last February, as well as with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, at the end of March in Beijing, also in the context of the dispute on Ukrainian soil. The appointment with Biden will take place on the first day of the electoral campaign for the municipal and regional elections on May 28.

Sánchez has also opted to turn to NATO and to celebrate last year in Madrid the summit of this military organization in which the US has a decisive weight. Precisely on the occasion of that high-level meeting, Biden visited the Spanish capital and was in La Moncloa with the Spanish president, where they showed a clear political harmony. Later they have been seen conversing in some other international meetings, especially in the last G-20 in Indonesia, in a talk that was very different from the very brief meeting they had held at another NATO summit in 2021 and that had provoked the mockery of the opposition The relationship has deepened throughout these international summits, especially after Biden’s visit to Madrid, but the official trip to the White House had not yet materialized, and at La Moncloa they insisted that it was imminent and that he would have to be done before the general election period began. The Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, has taken many steps for months to try to make this invitation come true.

It will be the first visit to the White House by a socialist prime minister since José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero attended in 2009, invited by Barack Obama, after the tensions generated with George W. Bush by his decision to withdraw Spanish troops from Iraq in 2004 And, above all, the controversy that was generated because the US flag was not raised in a parade on October 12. Mariano Rajoy was twice in his seven years in office, once with Obama and another with Donald Trump. Sánchez maintained a very distant relationship with Trump, from whom he was separated by an ideological abyss, but from the outset he has sought political closeness with Biden since he took office in January 2021, in a long courtship process that concludes symbolically in this invitation to the White House. The visit will come at the very beginning of the campaign for the decisive regional and local elections, a prelude to the general elections in December. Sánchez has worked a lot on his international profile, and hopes to also use him as a political asset for voters.

The visit, according to La Moncloa, “will deepen the already close relations that exist between Spain and the United States, two friendly, partner and allied countries. Both leaders will reaffirm their commitment to the transatlantic link and firm support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.” The two leaders will also address “the genuine interest of both parties in strengthening their cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean, and how to jointly face global challenges such as the climate emergency and the defense of democracy and an international order based on rules.”

In addition, the leaders will discuss the general lines of the next presidency of the Council of the EU, which Spain will assume from July 1 to December 31. In the bilateral field, the President of the Government and the President of the United States will review “the already existing cooperation in numerous areas, as befits the density and breadth of relations between the two countries.” Spain maintains close ties with the United States on multiple issues. Sánchez has approached Washington’s position on issues as sensitive as the relationship with Morocco, with his recent turn on Western Sahara.

“Efforts as Allies”

At the start of the daily press conference, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed the visit of the President of the Spanish Government: “I am pleased to announce that President Biden will welcome President Pedro Sánchez of Spain to the White House on Friday, May 12 to deepen the historical ties between the United States and Spain”, he said. “The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen our bilateral defense relationship, transatlantic security and economic prosperity. They will talk about our unwavering support for Ukraine, about our efforts to impose costs on the Kremlin while Russia continues its brutal war of aggression. The leaders will also coordinate on a number of issues as Spain prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, including climate change and expanding cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean.”

The appointment will undoubtedly reinforce the message that Sánchez seeks of political closeness with a multilateralist US leader, completely opposed to Trump, and who is committed to progressive policies such as a wage increase and a reindustrialization of the country with public funds. Although there are also strong tensions because precisely this policy of attracting green economy projects is carried out in competition with Europe and may mean the relocation of companies and investments from the EU to the United States. All these issues will be on the table in a meeting that comes for Sánchez at an ideal time: at the gates of the elections and with a clear improvement in economic data.