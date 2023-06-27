Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, during a parliamentary speech this month. FABIO FRUSTACI (EFE)

Joe Biden continues with his round of calls to discuss the situation in Russia and Ukraine and coordinate the positions of the allies. This Monday, the President of the United States spoke by phone with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, whom he has also invited to visit Washington in July, as reported by the White House.

“President Joe Biden spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today as he liaised closely with key allies and partners following the recent events in Russia. The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. They have also coordinated the preparations for the next NATO Summit and have discussed the latest developments in North Africa. President Biden invited Prime Minister Meloni to visit the White House in July,” says the statement from the US presidency.

Biden has broken his silence on Monday about the revolt of the Wagner mercenary group in Russia and has done so with a triple message: full support for Ukraine, the need for coordination between allies and the absence of participation in what Washington considers an internal problem. Russian.

“We will continue to assess the consequences of the events of this weekend, and the implications for Russia and Ukraine. But it is still too early to reach a definitive conclusion about where this is going. The final outcome of all this remains to be seen. But regardless of what comes next, I will continue to make sure that our allies and our partners are closely aligned in how we are reading and responding to the situation. It is important that we are fully coordinated, ”Biden said this Monday on the occasion of an appearance on infrastructure in which he took the opportunity to speak for just over two minutes about Russia and Ukraine.

The other relevant message is that the United States and its allies have had nothing to do with the coup wizard. “We have to make sure that we don’t give Putin any excuse to blame this on the West or NATO. We made it clear that we were not involved. We have had nothing to do with it. This has been part of a struggle within the Russian system, ”he stressed this Monday.

Biden has kept in touch with allied countries. On Saturday he spoke with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. This Sunday, she spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, who called the conversation “positive and inspiring.” This Monday she spoke by phone with Meloni, the prime minister of the only European country that is a member of the G7 with whom he had not yet spoken about the crisis.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Meloni is also the only one among the leaders of the main European countries who has not yet visited the White House. Yes, her predecessor Mario Draghi did a little over a year ago. Scholz, Sunak, Sánchez and Macron have visited the White House in the last year, although only the French president on a state visit with all the pomp and pageantry. Biden congratulated Meloni after his election in October last year and had a bilateral meeting in Bali (Indonesia) in November on the occasion of the G20 summit.

Washington insists that Italy is a vital NATO ally and a close partner in tackling global challenges. When she was elected, there were fears that she would open a crack in the response of European countries and NATO, given the ambiguous position towards Moscow of some of her allies (including the late Silvio Berlusconi), but Meloni has maintained her support for Ukraine in the face of to Russia.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.