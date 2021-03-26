United States President Joe Biden invited Argentine President Alberto Fernández to the Summit of Leaders on Climate Change that will take place on April 22 and 23 and will bring together “the leaders of the world’s main economies,” as detailed in the letter received by the ambassador in Washington Jorge Argüello.

In the Executive they specified that the invitations were made on the basis of the main economies – the 17 countries responsible for the emission of 80 percent of greenhouse gases – and the leaders who deem most committed to measures to combat climate change.

“I look forward to welcoming you to the Climate Leaders Summit and hearing about your plans for more ambitious climate action,” wrote Biden, who turned the environmental policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, 180 degrees.

In his writing, the Democratic leader extended a greeting to Argentine society. “On behalf of the American people, I send my cordial greetings to you and the Argentine people as we continue our shared struggle to change the course of the suffering and loss inflicted by this pandemic. My thoughts go out to all families and communities. Argentines who have been affected by tragedies during this crisis, “wrote Biden, who had already had a telephone conversation with Fernández when he was elected.

