ANDUS President Joe Biden mistakenly called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” on Thursdaypresenting it at a NATO summit event with leaders from several countries.

“Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said, quickly correcting himself and saying the mistake was due to his being so focused on “beating Putin.”

The scene came as leaders from 24 countries presented a joint statement stressing that Ukraine’s security is “integral” to that of the “Euro-Atlantic region and beyond,” and as the media scrutinize the president’s remarks after his blunders in last month’s presidential debate.

The event was attended by leaders of all NATO member countries and allied leaders at the close of the two-day summit held in Washington.

The signatories of the declaration include the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the leadership of the European Council, the European Commission and the Ukrainian president himself.

Biden’s gaffe comes as pressure mounts within his party to withdraw his re-election bid following his disastrous performance in the presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The US president is scheduled to hold a press conference at the end of the summit to demonstrate that he still has full cognitive capacity to govern and seek re-election.

