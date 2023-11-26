The US authorities have set themselves the task of continuing the agreements between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement in order to extend the duration of the previously reached humanitarian truce. American President Joe Biden said this on Sunday, November 26, during his speech on the situation in the Middle East.

“Task [США] extend this [гуманитарную] pause after tomorrow,” he noted.

As Biden clarified, Washington is interested in ensuring that the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid in the Gaga sector continues.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera reported that Israel had released a third group of 39 Palestinian prisoners who arrived by bus to Ramallah. At the same time, it became known that Hamas, for its part, had released the third group of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Thus, 17 people were sent to Israel, including three Thai citizens and one Russian by direct agreement.

On November 25, Hamas said it had handed over 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreigners to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In response, Israel released a second group of Palestinian prisoners.

A temporary ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into force on the morning of November 24. The Palestinian movement released the first batch of hostages of 24 prisoners, Israel freed 39 Palestinian women and children.

On November 22, the Israeli government approved a plan to return at least 50 Hamas hostages within four days during which there will be no fighting. Hamas confirmed an agreement on a four-day truce for the return of hostages. In response to the release of 50 Israelis held by the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.