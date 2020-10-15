Highlights: Contrary to Republican claims, the first choice of Indian-Americans is still the Democratic Party.

Indian-American voters do not seem to change their face even in the US presidential election

According to a new survey, 72 percent of registered voters are with Democratic Party candidates

Washington

Contrary to the claims of the Republican Party, the first choice of Indian-Americans is still the Democratic Party. He does not appear to be changing his face even in the presidential election. According to a new survey, about 72 percent of registered voters are with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. At the same time, 22 percent are seen standing in support of President Trump. However this survey was done on only 936 Indian American voters.

Joe Biden’s choice of Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate has gone in his favor. To this extent, American-Indian voters are mobilizing in favor of the Democratic Party. According to media reports, the strong support of Indian-Americans towards Dumocrates is due to their everyday issues such as healthcare and economy. Not President Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Equal people justify Trump’s policies

However, almost identical people on the US-India relationship have justified Trump’s policies. About 33 percent believe it is right, and around 37 percent believe it is not right. Survey figures may also differ from reality. The Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS) released this data based on the responses of 936 Indian American voters in September.

In its online survey, the agency has said that according to the previous survey, only voters of Indian origin are seen supporting the Democratic Party. 56 percent of the people surveyed have supported the Democratic Party, while 15 percent of the people have declared Republicans their choice. Indian American people have also said in the survey that Indo-US relationship is not a big factor in their voting factors. It is believed that it may go against Donald Trump. Elections are to be held in the US on November 3.