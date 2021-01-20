Don’t call him Bernie Sanders anymore, but rather “Cold Bernie” (“the cold Bernie”). The Vermont state senator, who embodies the left wing of the Democratic Party, did not go unnoticed during Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, January 20. Isolated on a chair, thick mittens placed on his crossed legs, it was enough for the former candidate for the Democratic primary to be the subject of hijacking on the internet.

The socialist senator has, for example, been inserted in everyday scenes, in the subway, in parks or in the middle of American city centers. Many internet users identified with the 79-year-old politician, recalling situations where they would have preferred to stay at home. Defeated by Joe Biden in the Democratic primary in 2020, Bernie Sanders still supported his rival during his campaign against Donald Trump and responded to the inauguration ceremony.

A great music lover, Bernie Sanders has also been teleported to album covers. Other internet users, worried about his health, tried to bring him a little warmth.

Visibly warmed up, Bernie Sanders reacted to these hijackings at the microphone of the American channel CBS News. “You know, in Vermont we dress warm, he smiled. We know the cold, and we don’t really bother with fashion. ”