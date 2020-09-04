The Democratic presidential candidate met with family members of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He promised to fight against racism.

WASHINGTON dpa | The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised consistent action against racism in the United States in the protest-shaken city of Kenosha. “Deep-seated racism is institutionalized in the US, it still exists, for 400 years,” said Biden on Thursday, September 3rd. Now is the chance to take action against it.

The protests in Kenosha, some of which were accompanied by riots, were triggered by seven gunshots in the back of a black American during a police operation. The 29-year-old family man Jacob Blake survived seriously injured.

US President Donald Trump visited the city two days before Biden. He met with security officials and condemned the riots in which buildings and cars burned as anti-American and domestic terrorism. He did not go into the actions of the police as the starting point for the protests. When asked by a reporter, Trump also said that, in his view, there is no systematic racism in the United States.

Joe Biden, who was Vice President Barack Obama and is popular with the black population, however, promised to tackle America’s “original sin”: “It is the original sin of slavery and all its remains.” The country was ready for it, Biden said convinced. And if not, that is something to fight for, even if you should lose.

Jacon Blake doesn’t want to give up

Before appearing in Kenosha, Biden met with Blake’s family. The conversation with his father and sisters lasted around an hour and a half, according to their lawyer. Jacob Blake also tuned in from the hospital, Biden said. “He talked about how nothing will defeat him. How he won’t give up whether he can walk again or not. “

Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after the gunshots that injured his spine. An eyewitness video showed Blake walking around a car during the police operation while two police officers followed him with guns drawn. One of them is pointed at his back. After Blake opens the driver’s door and leans in, one of the policemen can be seen grabbing his shirt and shooting seven times.

A knife was found on the driver’s side floor of the car, according to the Wisconsin State Attorney General’s office investigating the case. The investigators have so far not provided any further information on whether the knife played a role in the event.

The police had previously tried to stun Blake with a stun gun, but that failed, it said. Attorney General William Barr said in a TV interview on Wednesday – without giving any further details – that Blake was about to commit a crime and was armed. There is no gun in his hand on the video as long as he can be seen.

Prior to the trip to Kenosha, Biden said he believed the police officer who shot Blake should be charged – even if the investigation ultimately had to go its own way.