The American President stops in Helsinki and is full of praise: Finland is an incredible asset, NATO has never been stronger.

Et is a meeting among friends, as Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö makes clear with his first few words: “Mister President, dear Joe,” says Niinistö in the direction of the American President. “Welcome to this Nordic family reunion.” Niinistö knows Biden well, they have met again and again in recent years.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

On Thursday they are sitting next to each other in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on her right, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and her Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre on her left.