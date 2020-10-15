Biden, during his speech in Miramar, Florida, this Tuesday. JIM WATSON / AFP

Joe Biden has spent an entire day talking about Donald Trump’s management on the coronavirus. The Democratic candidate has visited the State of Florida on Tuesday, a decisive region to win the elections on November 3, and in two meetings in Broward County he has insisted that the Government has not prevented the covid-19 from continuing to advance striding across the United States. “This president learned in January, when the intelligence agencies informed him in detail, that it was an extremely dangerous and communicable disease,” he said. Biden has been with a group of retirees in a residence and later he has held a small rally in which his supporters have seen him from their cars.

A few hours earlier, Trump had also been in Florida and attacked him, calling him a “socialist” and ensuring that the democrat would seek to favor the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Despite the president’s offensive, Biden has avoided the conversation that Hispanics in the peninsula have recurrently about their relationship with Latin American governments. Latinos represent 20% of voters in Florida and in recent years they have become a crucial sector to win elections. Most have their origin in countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The distance has been a constant in the events organized for the Democratic campaign. In Pembroke Pines, a community north of Miami, the candidate has arrived at a retirement home and has spoken in front of a small group of people about the need to strengthen healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, which he himself launched when he held the vice presidency alongside Barack Obama. Outside the residence a handful of supporters – all wearing masks – came up to greet Biden, but only watched him pass for a few seconds. Toby Milman, a 79-year-old nurse, wanted to tell the candidate about her concern about the advance of the coronavirus. “We have big problems, I have never seen something like this in this country and I hope that the virus issue does not get worse and that we can soon put this behind,” he commented while pointing to his mask.

Later, Biden moved to Miramar, a community with a significant population of Afro-Caribbean – some 300,000 Jamaicans – and African-Americans, where he also shared his concern about Trump’s handling of the pandemic. “The longer he is in the presidency, the more reckless he becomes [Trump]. Three more weeks and this madness will end ”, he told the assistants who gathered in a peculiar rally in which they parked their cars in a park to listen to the candidate’s speech and thus respect the distance between them. Florida has been one of the states most affected by the advance of the virus and to date has registered about 736,000 confirmed cases and 15,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “There are so many people who are no longer due to their negligence,” he added about the president.

Biden’s campaign has made an almost surgical selection of the sectors that the candidate must attend. This is the third time the Democrat has visited Florida in less than a month. On September 15, he visited Kissimmee, a region with a large population of Puerto Ricans near Orlando; On October 5, he traveled to Little Havana and Little Haiti, two communities in Miami where Cubans and Haitians have settled. “If we win Florida, then it’s settled,” he mentioned at his rally. The applause for this phrase was made with the noise of the car horns. On Thursday, Trump and the vice president, Mike Pence, will hold some rallies in Miami in which they are expected to continue their fight to win the votes in the southern state, once on Monday, October 19, the face-to-face early voting will begin in Florida.

The attention that Florida receives 21 days after the elections from the candidates is as significant as its importance on election night: it is the largest of the pendulum states and has 29 of the 270 electoral votes that any candidate needs to be president. from the United States. Hispanics have become a demographic of special political interest in the face of the growth of immigrant communities in recent decades in the region. Biden is fighting for the Hispanic vote in Florida and has made use of the presence of Latino stars at his rallies, as well as personalized and geolocated ads with accents according to the Latin American fan in the peninsula, although this Tuesday they have not been the flagship of your campaign.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States